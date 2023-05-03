Human World

Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
May 3, 2023
Screenshot of an iPhone home screen with app icons including EarthSky.
Want easy access to EarthSky from your phone? Learn how to add our website to your home screen!

Add EarthSky to your home screen

Would you like easy access to EarthSky’s astronomy and space information? You can add an icon to the home screen on your phone as a daily reminder to check our site for what’s happening in the sky tonight and breaking space news. Once it’s on your home screen, our site is just a simple tap away. Follow the steps below for how to add the EarthSky icon to your phone’s home screen.

On iOS

To add the EarthSky.org website as an icon to your home screen, follow these easy steps. It works for any website you’re interested in!

  1. Open Safari (or your preferred web browser on your phone) and go to EarthSky.org
  2. At the bottom of the screen below the url, tap the box with an arrow up
  3. Then scroll down and tap “Add to Home Screen”
  4. Now you can edit the name and precise url, if desired. Voilà! You’re all set up!

On Android

And here’s how to add the EarthSky.org website as an icon to your home screen on an Android phone:

  1. Open Chrome (or your preferred web browser on your phone) and go to EarthSky.org
  2. At the right side of the screen, to the right side of the url, tap the three dots
  3. Then tap “Add to Home screen”
  4. Now you can edit the name and precise url, if desired. Quick! Go check it on your phone! How does it look?

Here are some Android screenshots

Screenshot from a phone. There are news from the EarthSky.org site.
Step 1.
Screenshot from a phone. There is a list of options at the top right.
Step 2.
Screenshot from a phone. There are news from the EarthSky.org site as the background. A white box shows up in the foreground.
Step 3.
Screenshot from a phone with 4 icons athe bottom and the EarthSky.org icon at the top left.
Step 4.

Bottom line: Add EarthSky to the home screen on your phone for easy access to our stories and night sky information. Here’s how to do it!

Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

