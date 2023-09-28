Sycamore Gap tree in the UK, remembered in images

R.I.P, Sycamore Gap tree

Residents of Northumbria awoke to a marred landscape on September 28, 2023. Overnight, it seems, someone unexpectedly cut down the famous tree at Sycamore Gap along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park. This iconic tree was popular in astrophotography and landscape photography and featured prominently in the 1991 movie Robin Hood.

Local police say they’ve already made an arrest of a 16-year-old boy.

We’ve collected peoples’ online memorials to this magnificent tree and share them here with you.

Sad news: the world-famous Robin Hood tree at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland has been cut down in a mindless act of vandalism. The location is popular with astrophotographers and stargazers; it's a shame future generations will no longer enjoy it. #sycamoregap #northumberland pic.twitter.com/vWf1gME5r3 — Go Stargazing (@GoStargazing) September 28, 2023

Woke up to the sad news this morning that the iconic sycamore gap has been felled overnight. Living just 5 minutes down the road, it has been a place of solace for me on dark starry nights. It was a symbol that represented the unrivalled history and beauty of Northumberland. pic.twitter.com/j9z2nbaghP — Dan Monk (@DanielMonk91) September 28, 2023

We are shocked and desperately saddened to learn that the famous Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian's Wall has been felled overnight, in what appears to be an act of vandalism. We know just how much this iconic tree is loved locally, nationally and by everyone who has visited. We are… pic.twitter.com/QqLMhanzgC — National Trust (@nationaltrust) September 28, 2023

The police have made an arrest

Northumbria police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness welcomes the arrest of a 16-year-old boy suspected of felling an "iconic" tree at Sycamore Gap. She says there is "a feeling of grief and anger" in the community. Latest: https://t.co/GYjJkIPmES ? Sky 501 and Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/06dC1Y919P — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2023

More images of Sycamore Gap

The Sycamore Gap tree under the lights of the aurora borealis. Taken just two weeks ago by photographer Julie Winn. pic.twitter.com/ynKIvnN53G — Gareth Harney (@OptimoPrincipi) September 28, 2023

This will always be an abiding memory of #SycamoreGap for me. Standing freezing cold, seeing comet neowise in the sky and then witnessing a beautiful green meteor fall to earth.#Sadness pic.twitter.com/xSyQm6aFOf — Owen ? (@o_burbidge) September 28, 2023

It was easily one of the most popular destinations for weather photos One of our region's best features, now gone- Impossible to understand why someone would want to destroy it Over the years I have received hundreds of spectacular images Here are just a few #SycamoreGap pic.twitter.com/DJvSjT34lD — Ross Hutchinson (@Ross_Hutchinson) September 28, 2023

?We are devastated by the news that the #SycamoreGap tree in Northumberland – also known as the Robin Hood tree – has been felled. This is a truly irreplaceable loss. ?We'd love to see your photos and hear about your memories attached to this special tree in the replies below. pic.twitter.com/e3Oe9jaOQZ — Woodland Trust? (@WoodlandTrust) September 28, 2023

Additional memories of the Sycamore Gap tree

me a comet and a beautiful old tree wounded that someone has chopped it down overnight #sycamoregap #northumberland pic.twitter.com/CxQT5BnhoO — markmcneill.eth (@marksmcneill) September 28, 2023

My tribute to the lone tree at Sycamore Gap which was shamelessly cut down last night, Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland National Park, UK from 2015 #SycamoreGap #photography pic.twitter.com/MlcaZW5kDT — Richard Bernabe (@bernabephoto) September 28, 2023

Absolutely disgusted to hear about Sycamore Gap this morning & that someone has chainsawed down this beautiful tree. I literally cannot understand why someone would do something like that. At least I'll have the memory of shooting the Milky Way here, one cold January night. pic.twitter.com/PKs7rJJRYa — Stu Meech (@stumeech) September 28, 2023

Bottom line: Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland National Park was felled overnight last night (September 27-28, 2023). Here are a few of the many images of the tree flooding social media today.

