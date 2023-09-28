Earth

Sycamore Gap tree in the UK, remembered in images

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
September 28, 2023
Sycamore Gap: Lone tree stands in a dip between hills with stars behind.
It appears that a vandal or vandals cut has down the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in the UK. The tree was felled overnight on September 27-28, 2023. It was located along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park. The tree was prominent in many astrophotos and other nature photos from the region. Image via Unsplash/ Jonny Gios.

R.I.P, Sycamore Gap tree

Residents of Northumbria awoke to a marred landscape on September 28, 2023. Overnight, it seems, someone unexpectedly cut down the famous tree at Sycamore Gap along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park. This iconic tree was popular in astrophotography and landscape photography and featured prominently in the 1991 movie Robin Hood.

Local police say they’ve already made an arrest of a 16-year-old boy.

We’ve collected peoples’ online memorials to this magnificent tree and share them here with you.

The police have made an arrest

More images of Sycamore Gap

Additional memories of the Sycamore Gap tree

Bottom line: Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland National Park was felled overnight last night (September 27-28, 2023). Here are a few of the many images of the tree flooding social media today.

Submit your images to EarthSky here.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
September 28, 2023
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Do you sleep less before a full moon? Research says yes
September 27, 2023
Comet Nishimura, the beautiful comet almost no one saw
September 27, 2023
Asteroid sample arrived safely at Earth
September 25, 2023
Florida’s bleached corals get emergency sunshades
September 21, 2023