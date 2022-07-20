We love sunflowers! Your best photos

You can’t look at sunflowers and feel sad.
We asked you to share your sunflowers pics for our 2022 sunflower gallery, and wow! Here are some of our favorites. Enjoy! Thank you so much to everyone who shared photos with us!
You can see more photos of sunflowers – and lots of other cool things – at
EarthSky Community Photos.
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Julie Rexroad in Bucyrus, Ohio, took this photo on the morning of July 9, 2022. She wrote: “The first sunflower to bloom in my garden this year!”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | “Sunflower in my garden. Have planted about 12 to encourage a variety of insects.” Sarah Whittle, in Gloucestershire, England, captured this image on July 15, 2022. Thanks Sarah!
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Olga Zueva of Schwirian Farms in Pennsylvania took this photo on July 11, 2022. “Sunflower power:)”, she wrote.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tawnya Silloway of Colorado Springs, Colorado, wrote, “I love sunflowers and lady bugs and I found them together.” Thanks Tawnya!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Anne Jones in Boerne, Texas wrote, “A sunflower enjoys a rare rain shower.” Thanks Anne!
Image via Eleni Ioannou.
Sherri DeLozier Carter said, “This has always been one of my favorite sunflower pics I’ve taken.”
Photo via Mary Kate Best.
Photo by Shivani Kumar.
Photo via Jessica Pinkerton.
Laura Bates-Haberstroh took this photo in Middleton, Wisconsin.
Curtis Beaird wrote, “Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love these sunflowers. Mexican sunflower, Japanese sunflower ( Tithonia diversifolia) … We had a field day with the six plants that managed to germinate and grow. Birds really like the seeds.”
Tzila Z Duenzl said, “I believe the buds are as beautiful as the flower … and as beautiful as any lotus. Texas wild sunflower.”
Photo by Sam Marshall.
“Hi, You asked for pictures of sunflowers. Here’s some I grew on my allotment.” Image via Clarita.
Image via Marcia White Bower.
Jenni Wallis-Moreno wrote, “The bees say thanks to their bird pals for planting some sunflowers in the yard.”
Allee Bennett Farey wrote, “A neighboring farmer plants acres of sunflowers each year for birds & pollinators.”
Photo via Paula J Quatkemeyer. She wrote, “Female goldfinch, loving the volunteer sunflowers, one petal at a time. My backyard, Dent, Ohio.”
Jennifer Coulter said, “The common buckeye butterfly & a South Carolina sunflower … a match made in heaven!”
Chapin, South Carolina. Image via Jennifer Coulter.
From central Louisiana, by Benjamin Lewis.
Selby, South Dakota. Photo via Eric Miller.
Photo via Pleskonics Ferenc.
“Here’s a sunset from last August in Western Michigan.” Photo via Rick Trommater.
“Vincent Van Gogh aimait les tournesols, j’en ai choisi un hier soir pour accompagner le gros Quartier de Lune.” [“Vincent Van Gogh loved sunflowers, I chose one last night to accompany the big quarter moon.”] Photo via Jean-Baptiste Feldmann.
“Full bloom~Okinawa” Photo via Beverly Fish.
Michelle Whitaker wrote, “Bees in one of my sunflowers. Sparks, Nevada.”
“Sunflower with ‘Green Guy.’ The last of the sun today before the rains came. South Georgia. Having fun with sunflowers we planted around the bird feeders.” Photo via Curtis Beaird.
“Happy Face – Taken in my backyard in Salt Lake City, Utah.” Photo via Shanna Dennis.
Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo via Jamie Fontana Galea.
