Right whales have a longer lifespan than scientists thought

Southern right whales live long lives . These sea mammals, which live in the Southern Ocean, have a median lifespan of about 74 years. But some individuals reach 130 years, much longer than previously estimated.

. These sea mammals, which live in the Southern Ocean, have a median lifespan of about 74 years. But some individuals reach 130 years, much longer than previously estimated. North Atlantic right whales face human-induced threats . They have a much shorter median lifespan of 22 years, primarily due to ship strikes, fishing gear entanglement and environmental changes.

. They have a much shorter median lifespan of 22 years, primarily due to ship strikes, fishing gear entanglement and environmental changes. Whale lifespan data is helpful for conservation efforts. Understanding whale longevity and population dynamics helps shape policies to promote recovery and protect their cultural knowledge passed through older individuals.

Right whales can live as long as 130 years

Right whales are a docile, migratory whale species that use filters in their mouths to catch small crustaceans in the ocean. The right whales that live in the North Atlantic only have a median lifespan of 22 years, due to human activities in their waters. Meanwhile, right whales in the Southern Ocean have a lifespan of around 74 years. But the University of Alaska Fairbanks said on December 20, 2024, that Southern right whales can live up to 130 years of age, twice as long as they thought.

Right whales are a type of baleen whale. The filter in their mouths is called a baleen plate.

The scientists published their study in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances on December 20, 2024.

Photographs identify and track right whales

For the past 40 years, researchers have been studying and photographing individual right whales. South African scientists have been monitoring Southern right whales (Eubalaena australis). Meanwhile, North American scientists have been collecting data on the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales (Eubalaena glacialis). Both species are closely related and have similar life histories.

Each whale has a unique pattern of thickened skin on the head, called callosities. So you can identify individuals by their unique callosity head pattern.

Researchers have been identifying individual right whales in the photographs and tracking them from one year to the next. Just as important, they have taken note of which whales stopped appearing in photos over subsequent years, presumably due to death.

Survivorship curves

In this new study, scientists conducted a mathematical analysis of right whale sighting records based on those 40 years of photographs, concentrating on female whales. (They first identified them as females by the presence of a calf.)

The researchers used this data to construct survivorship curves. This is a graph that displays projected life expectancies, showing the proportion of a population that survives to each age. (Insurance companies use a similar technique to calculate human life expectancies.)

Different life expectancies for different populations

Scientists once thought the longest-living Southern right whales were 70 to 75 years old. But the new research indicates their median lifespan is about 74 years. Moreover, a few individuals can be 130 years of age, while the oldest ones could reach the ripe old age of 150 years.

In contrast, their data also showed the median lifespan of North Atlantic right whales was only 22 years, with a few individuals making it to 45 years.

Greg Breed, of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said that Northern Atlantic right whales’ significantly shorter lifespans were due to human activities:

North Atlantic whales have unusually short lifespans compared to other whales, but this isn’t because of intrinsic differences in biology, and they should live much longer. They’re frequently tangled in fishing gear or struck by ships, and they suffer from starvation, potentially linked to environmental changes we don’t fully understand.

Baleen whale lifespans may have been underestimated

According to Breed, there had long been a lack of information about the ages of whales, leading to underestimates about their lifespans. He said:

We didn’t know how to age baleen whales until 1955, which was the very end of industrial whaling. By the time we figured it out, there weren’t many old whales left to study. So, we just assumed they didn’t live that long.

Current data on longevity, the scientists proposed, have been skewed by the absence of older whales decimated during industrial whaling. That industry ended just 60 years ago for most whale species. By then, many populations were less than 10% of their original size.

Whale lifespan studies help guide conservation policies

For most marine mammal species, an understanding of a population’s characteristics, such as lifespan, is essential for assessing how they are threatened by human activities. That, in turn, helps cooperating governments shape policy to aid in their conservation.

Breed said:

To attain healthy populations that include old animals, recovery might take hundreds of years. For animals that live to be 100 or 130 and only give birth to a surviving calf every 10 years or so, slow recovery is to be expected.

He added that older whales are critically important to a healthy population:

There’s a growing recognition that recovery isn’t just about biomass or the number of individuals. It’s about the knowledge these animals pass along to the next generation. That knowledge isn’t just genetic, it’s cultural and behavioral. Older individuals teach survival skills. Younger animals learn by observing and copying the strategies of the older ones.

Breed and his colleagues are expanding their research to other whale species to learn more about their lifespans. And they hope to better understand how whaling has impacted elder individuals and the recovery trends that lie ahead.

Bottom line: Right whales in the Southern Ocean have a median lifespan of around 74 years. And they can live up to 130 years of age, twice as long as scientists thought.

Source: Extreme longevity may be the rule not the exception in Balaenid whales

Source: Whales can live way longer than scientists had thought, with potential lifespans as much as double previous estimate

Via University of Alaska Fairbanks

