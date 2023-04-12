California superbloom carpets landscape in color

California superbloom appears after record rainfall

The Year of the Superbloom is underway in the Golden State. Fields of colorful wildflowers are bursting to life after years of drought. The sights are absolutely spectacular as Mother Nature puts on a show of shows in celebration of record rainfall.

Do you have a photo of this year’s superbloom in California? Send it to us!

Just a couple scenes from the last couple days. The wildflowers in Central California are going NUTS right now! pic.twitter.com/3MerkHBv3C — Carter Murphy ?8?? (@cartermurphy218) April 10, 2023

It's a carpet of orange in the Antelope Valley north of LA today as a "superbloom" of California Poppies emerges. The wet winter has helped the poppy flourish — so much so you can see the bloom from space. Just don't trample them if you visit. #superbloom #poppies @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/UqnKPpgro7 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) April 10, 2023

The California superbloom from space

Floral display needs a drought to set the stage

Mother Nature needs a drought before she can cover the deserts, plains and hills with astonishing hues. Meteorologist Heather Waldman at KCRA explains:

A prolonged period of drought sets the stage. Several years’ worth of drier-than-average conditions causes wildflower seeds to lay dormant and build up rather than bloom. The drier conditions also prevent weeds and other vegetation from overgrowing, leaving more nutrients in the soil.

Superblooms are more frequent in Southern California, where conditions are generally drier. Northern California and the coastal regions will see their share of color too this season.

The San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada are getting in on the act, of course. And the Theodore Payne Foundation Foundation Wildflower Hotline – now in its 40th year – provides weekly updates of the best superbloom locations.

Bottom line: The California superbloom is underway for 2023.