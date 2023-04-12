Earth

California superbloom carpets landscape in color

Dave Adalian
April 12, 2023
California superbloom: Yellow and purple hills from a carpet of flowers.
EarthSky friend Mimi Ditchie took this photo of the California superbloom – blankets of wildflowers throughout the state – at Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 6, 2023. Used with permission. Thank you, Mimi!

California superbloom appears after record rainfall

The Year of the Superbloom is underway in the Golden State. Fields of colorful wildflowers are bursting to life after years of drought. The sights are absolutely spectacular as Mother Nature puts on a show of shows in celebration of record rainfall.

Do you have a photo of this year’s superbloom in California? Send it to us!

The California superbloom from space

Satellite image with mountains shown in green and yellow.
This Landsat 9 image shows the desert blooming in Carrizo Plain National Monument on April 6, 2023. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Floral display needs a drought to set the stage

Mother Nature needs a drought before she can cover the deserts, plains and hills with astonishing hues. Meteorologist Heather Waldman at KCRA explains:

A prolonged period of drought sets the stage. Several years’ worth of drier-than-average conditions causes wildflower seeds to lay dormant and build up rather than bloom. The drier conditions also prevent weeds and other vegetation from overgrowing, leaving more nutrients in the soil.

Superblooms are more frequent in Southern California, where conditions are generally drier. Northern California and the coastal regions will see their share of color too this season.

The San Joaquin Valley and Sierra Nevada are getting in on the act, of course. And the Theodore Payne Foundation Foundation Wildflower Hotline – now in its 40th year – provides weekly updates of the best superbloom locations.

Bottom line: The California superbloom is underway for 2023.

April 12, 2023
Earth

Dave Adalian

