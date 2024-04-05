Rare New Jersey earthquake rattles U.S. Northeast.

Rare New Jersey earthquake strikes

A rare 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the U.S. Northeast earlier this morning (April 5, 2024), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It happened at 10:23 a.m. EDT and was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 45 miles (70 km) west of New York City and 50 miles (80 km) north of Philadelphia. Residents in New Jersey and Pennsylvania also reported being rattled by the quake. USGS reported that, altogether, more than 42 million people might have felt the quake. And all of them must have been surprised, since earthquakes of that magnitude are rare in the U.S. Northeast.

New York City mayor Eric Adams wrote on X:

Our preliminary reports do not indicate major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake. We are performing thorough inspections of critical areas.

EarthSky’s Michael Maimone lives in New Jersey and was there when the quake happened. He said he was 62 miles (100 km) from the epicenter. He said:

All the pictures on my wall rattled like crazy. It took me a minute to realize what was going on until the house started to sway and the shaking got more intense.

Wow! A M4.8 struck in New Jersey this morning around 10:30 am local time. Shaking was widely felt from Maine to Washington D.C. Did you feel this earthquake? Share your experience here: https://t.co/xdohQbzpcq https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b pic.twitter.com/bAjEbSgvwc — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

More reports from USGS and the FAA

Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast, a zone one study called a "passive-aggressive margin" b/c there's no active plate boundary between the Atlantic & N. American plates, but there are stresses. Did you feel the NJ quake? https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible. For real-time air traffic updates please see: https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) April 5, 2024

How rare are earthauakes in this region?

USGS explained:

Since colonial times people in the New York – Philadelphia – Wilmington urban corridor have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones. New York City was damaged in 1737 and 1884. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the urban corridor roughly twice a century, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly every 2-3 years. Earthquakes in the central and eastern U.S., although less frequent than in the western U.S., are typically felt over a much broader region. East of the Rockies, an earthquake can be felt over an area as much as ten times larger than a similar magnitude earthquake on the west coast. A magnitude 4.0 eastern U.S. earthquake typically can be felt at many places as far as 100 km (60 mi) from where it occurred, and it infrequently causes damage near its source. A magnitude 5.5 eastern U.S. earthquake usually can be felt as far as 500 km (300 mi) from where it occurred, and sometimes causes damage as far away as 40 km (25 mi).

More on New Jersey earthquake from around the web

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

Can’t believe I got it on camera lol ? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OevQ5q30ZF — jared (@jareddemel) April 5, 2024

Bottom line: A rare 4.8-magnitude New Jersey earthquake rattled the U.S. Northeast on April 5, 2024. The epicenter was about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.