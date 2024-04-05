EarthHuman World

Rare New Jersey earthquake rattles U.S. Northeast

Deborah Byrd
Kelly Kizer Whitt
April 5, 2024
Rare New Jersey earthquake, April 5, 2024. Image via USGS.

Rare New Jersey earthquake strikes

A rare 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the U.S. Northeast earlier this morning (April 5, 2024), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It happened at 10:23 a.m. EDT and was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 45 miles (70 km) west of New York City and 50 miles (80 km) north of Philadelphia. Residents in New Jersey and Pennsylvania also reported being rattled by the quake. USGS reported that, altogether, more than 42 million people might have felt the quake. And all of them must have been surprised, since earthquakes of that magnitude are rare in the U.S. Northeast.

New York City mayor Eric Adams wrote on X:

Our preliminary reports do not indicate major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake. We are performing thorough inspections of critical areas.

EarthSky’s Michael Maimone lives in New Jersey and was there when the quake happened. He said he was 62 miles (100 km) from the epicenter. He said:
.

All the pictures on my wall rattled like crazy. It took me a minute to realize what was going on until the house started to sway and the shaking got more intense.

More reports from USGS and the FAA

How rare are earthauakes in this region?

USGS explained:

Since colonial times people in the New York – Philadelphia – Wilmington urban corridor have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones. New York City was damaged in 1737 and 1884. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the urban corridor roughly twice a century, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly every 2-3 years.

Earthquakes in the central and eastern U.S., although less frequent than in the western U.S., are typically felt over a much broader region. East of the Rockies, an earthquake can be felt over an area as much as ten times larger than a similar magnitude earthquake on the west coast. A magnitude 4.0 eastern U.S. earthquake typically can be felt at many places as far as 100 km (60 mi) from where it occurred, and it infrequently causes damage near its source. A magnitude 5.5 eastern U.S. earthquake usually can be felt as far as 500 km (300 mi) from where it occurred, and sometimes causes damage as far away as 40 km (25 mi).

More on New Jersey earthquake from around the web

Bottom line: A rare 4.8-magnitude New Jersey earthquake rattled the U.S. Northeast on April 5, 2024. The epicenter was about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.

April 5, 2024
Earth

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

