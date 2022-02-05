Anak Krakatoa began a new eruption February 3

Indonesia’s Krakatoa Volcano erupted famously in 1883, destroying over 70% of the island of Krakatoa and disrupting its surrounding small islands. In 1927, a new volcanic island known as Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa), emerged from the caldera left behind in 1883. Anak Krakatau has been one of Earth’s most active volcanos since the late 20th century. A large collapse caused a deadly tsunami in 2018. This week, on February 3, 2022, Anak Krakatoa began erupting again. The European Space Agency (ESA) shared the image above from its Sentinel-2 satellite, showing the new eruption sent a thick column of gas, and possibly ash, rising to about 660 feet (200 m) above the volcano’s upper rim.
Volcanic ash can gum up an airplane’s engines and even bring an airplane down. This week’s eruption prompted the Anak Krakatau Volcano Observatory to raise the aviation color code to orange. That tells the aviation community about the potential presence of volcanic ash in the atmosphere. A code orange means that the volcano is showing “heightened unrest with an increased likelihood of eruption,” and/or it means a volcanic eruption is already “underway with no or minor ash emission.”
One of Earth’s most active volcanoes
Anak Krakatoa has been erupting off and on since the late 20th century. The deadly 2018 tsunami was caused by an underwater collapse. Eruptions in 2019 and 2020 followed. The images below show Setntinel-2’s monitoring of this volcano from space throughout 2021.
Bottom line: Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa Volcano began a new eruption on February 3, 2022.
Lia De La Cruz is a Physics graduate and Editorial Assistant of EarthSky, contributing also as a field correspondent with a long-time passion for space exploration that began early in her college career. She started her blog SkyFeed in 2018, which earned a mention in Feedspot’s “Top 50 Space Blogs to Follow," has been published in Smore Magazine, and led her to launch a communications career in tandem with her planetary passion. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband and small pug pup.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
