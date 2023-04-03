More severe storms and tornadoes for the Midwest

More severe storms for the Midwest

If this map looks familiar to you, that’s because the same areas of the country that were hit by severe storms and tornadoes on Friday are once again under the gun. The National Weather Service says that portions of Iowa, Illinois and Arkansas will again be the most at risk of damaging weather on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. It says eastern portions of the Plains into the Missouri and mid to upper Mississippi valleys can expect strong tornadoes and damaging winds in the afternoon and throughout the evening.

During the day on Tuesday, the National Weather Service expects storms to form from northern Missouri into Iowa in the late afternoon. Then, in the evening, the threat may shift northeast into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The southern region shown in red on the map above should expect storms overnight. Regions such as southwest Missouri into western Arkansas and into northeast Texas should stay weather aware.

Tennessee tornado survivors say they regret not having a severe weather plan. Do you and your family have a severe weather preparedness plan? If not, now is the time to make one as more dangerous storms are in the forecast. #TNwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/hexPggobAl — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 3, 2023

Stormy déjà vu

The areas that suffered from tornadoes less than a week ago will have to face a renewed threat even as they are still rebuilding. Last Friday’s storms continued all the way across the eastern United States into Saturday, bringing tornadoes to areas that rarely experience such severe weather, including Delaware and New Jersey. Fortunately, after the coming storms on this Tuesday and Wednesday, a quieter weather pattern should settle in for a while.

I need someone to calculate the odds of this. pic.twitter.com/VyIkcShNkL — Deran Hall ?? (@Deranphoto) April 3, 2023

Fire weather

West of the storms in the Plains and Midwest, areas of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Kansas are dealing with fire weather. These regions have an extreme risk of fire due to low humidity and high winds. Some of these areas are also experiencing exceptional drought, which adds to the problem. Wildfire has already broken out here in recent days following the last system that brought severe weather to the Midwest.

2:35pm CDT #SPC Day2 #FireWX Extremely Critical: east-central new mexico across the tx/ok panhandles and northwest oklahoma and into southwest and south-central kansas https://t.co/LEoXKVkNcs pic.twitter.com/hsQOJFavYZ — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 3, 2023

Footage of the wildfire in Taylor County, Texas from @KTXS_News. The fire is near the community of Trent adjacent to a wind farm. The fire is very active. #wildfire #fire #texas #txfire #trent pic.twitter.com/nYN4iPVbvl — TheHotshotWakeUp.Substack.com (@HotshotWake) April 3, 2023

Bottom line: The same areas of the Midwest and Mississippi Valley recently ravaged by tornadoes will be facing more severe storms on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Read more: Severe weather pummels U.S. Midwest and South, 21 dead