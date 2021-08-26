Earth

Late summer 2021 fires, California, seen from space

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
August 26, 2021
Late summer 2021 fires: 2 orbital views of California with labeled dots for fires and long streamers out from them.
This August 18, 2021, satellite image shows smoke plumes from ongoing fires in California. NASA’s Terra satellite carried the instrument that acquired this data during its 115,254th orbit of Earth. The red areas show smoke 3.7 miles (6,000 meters) high. Image via NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Late summer 2021 fires

NASA released this image on August 24, 2021, of late summer 2021 fires in California seen from space. Its Terra satellite – flagship of the Earth Observing System – captured it. The image shows the McCash, Antelope, River Complex, Monument, and Dixie fires, that, combined, had burned over 1 million acres in California as of August 24, 2021. NASA said:

The MISR instrument aboard NASA’s Terra satellite has 9 cameras that view Earth at different angles. The right side of the image shows smoke from the 5 fires as observed by MISR’s nadir (downward-pointing) camera … Smoke from areas in red reached an altitude of at least 9,842 feet (1.8 miles, or 3,000 meters). The highest plume top near the active fires reached approximately 19,685 feet (3.7 miles, 6,000 meters). In general, higher-altitude plumes like this one transport smoke greater distances from the source, impacting communities downwind. In recent weeks, smoke from fires in the Western U.S. and Canada has impacted much of the East Coast.

The satellite and its MISR instrument acquired the image on August 18, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. local time.

Bottom line: Orbital views of late summer 2021 fires in California.

Via NASA/JPL-Caltech

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
August 26, 2021
 in 
Earth

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Rare lunar halo – an odd-radius halo – over India
August 25, 2021
Here are 2 ways to find the Andromeda galaxy
August 25, 2021
Jupiter at opposition August 19-20, now at its best
August 19, 2021
Iridescent clouds have rainbow colors
August 17, 2021