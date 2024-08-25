Understanding extreme weather with Davide Faranda

Faranda’s expertise is in extreme weather events: cold spells, heatwaves, cyclones and severe thunderstorms.
His research focuses on how extreme weather events may be linked to overall warming on Earth. He wants to understand how much greenhouse gases influence the occurrence of these extremes. And he demonstrates event-by-event findings at the website ClimaMeter.org.
Bottom line: Join us at 12:15 p.m. central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 26, for a LIVE YouTube chat with climatologist Davide Faranda.
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night with the unaided eye.
A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent.
Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.
