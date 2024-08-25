EarthHuman World

Understanding extreme weather with Davide Faranda

Dave Adalian
August 25, 2024


Join us LIVE at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) Monday, August 26, 2024, for a YouTube chat on extreme weather events with climatologist Davide Faranda!

Extreme weather LIVE chat with Davide Faranda

How does Earth’s overall warming link to climate extremes? That’s the focus of research by Davide Faranda, the research director in climate physics in the Laboratoire de Science du Climat et de l’Environnement in France.

Faranda’s expertise is in extreme weather events: cold spells, heatwaves, cyclones and severe thunderstorms.

His research focuses on how extreme weather events may be linked to overall warming on Earth. He wants to understand how much greenhouse gases influence the occurrence of these extremes. And he demonstrates event-by-event findings at the website ClimaMeter.org.

Extreme weather: Man in office posing for camera. Laptop computer on desk.
Dr. Davide Faranda is the research director in climate physics in the Laboratoire de Science du Climat et de l’Environnement (LSCE) of the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). At LSCE, Davide coordinates the group ESTIMR, which works at understanding climate extremes from a statistical and dynamical point of view. He is also an external fellow of the London Mathematical Laboratory, and of the Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique de l’École Normale Supérieure in Paris. Image via Davide Faranda.

Bottom line: Join us at 12:15 p.m. central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 26, for a LIVE YouTube chat with climatologist Davide Faranda.

Posted 
August 25, 2024
Dave Adalian

