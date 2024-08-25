Understanding extreme weather with Davide Faranda



Join us LIVE at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) Monday, August 26, 2024, for a YouTube chat on extreme weather events with climatologist Davide Faranda!

Extreme weather LIVE chat with Davide Faranda

How does Earth’s overall warming link to climate extremes? That’s the focus of research by Davide Faranda, the research director in climate physics in the Laboratoire de Science du Climat et de l’Environnement in France.

Faranda’s expertise is in extreme weather events: cold spells, heatwaves, cyclones and severe thunderstorms.

His research focuses on how extreme weather events may be linked to overall warming on Earth. He wants to understand how much greenhouse gases influence the occurrence of these extremes. And he demonstrates event-by-event findings at the website ClimaMeter.org.

Bottom line: Join us at 12:15 p.m. central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, August 26, for a LIVE YouTube chat with climatologist Davide Faranda.