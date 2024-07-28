LIVE: Climate chaos with climatologist Daniel Swain

Earth’s climate is changing. As it does, extraordinary weather events – storms and floods, wildfires, droughts, heatwaves and deep freezes – are becoming more common and extreme. Climate chaos is mounting.

One striking example reported by NOAA is coastal high-tide flooding. Inundations along the U.S. seacoast have jumped 300% to 900% in the last 50 years. Since 1880, the mean global sea level has risen 8-9 inches (21-24 cm). It will rise another 7.2 feet (2.2 m) by the end of the century and 13 feet (3.9 m) by 2150 if nothing is done.

Daniel Swain – who Stanford Magazine called “the Carl Sagan of weather” – has spent his career studying the connection between global climate change and extreme weather. The self-proclaimed climate communicator will join EarthSky’s Dave Adalian on Monday (July 29, 2024) at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) for a live chat. He’ll explain how a hotter climate drives harsher weather and what we can do to slow the problem down.

