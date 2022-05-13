Earth

Dust and high winds rip Midwest and Great Plains

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
Deborah Byrd
and
May 12, 2022
A huge cloud of dust over a farmer's field.
Dust and high winds battered the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Image via @vincentaffatat2 on Twitter.

Dust and high winds

First, there were dust storm warnings. Then came a possible derecho that ripped through the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains on Thursday (May 12, 2022). The National Weather Service was urging people not to drive. The Weather Channel reported Thursday evening that hurricane-force winds blew over large semi-trailer trucks on highways, and uprooted trees. There were reports of gusts between 70 and 107 mph in some areas. The incredible photos and footage of dust and high winds on this page were posted to Twitter from the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Wow! The Weather Channel said Thursday evening:

Storms tonight could meet the criteria for a derecho. Derechos are large clusters of thunderstorms that most commonly form in late spring and summer and leave wide, long areas of straightline wind damage.

This Weather Channel story is being updated.

And it’s not over yet. Read the 1-day forecast from the National Weather Service.

Bottom line: Dust and high winds battered the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains during the day on Thursday. The same conditions were expected to continue into Thursday night.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
May 12, 2022
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Twin cyclones mirror each other in Indian Ocean
May 11, 2022
Asteroids photobombed deep Hubble images
May 10, 2022
Ursa Major the Great Bear, home to the Big Dipper
May 7, 2022
International Astronomy Day is May 7
May 6, 2022