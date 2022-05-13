Dust and high winds

First, there were dust storm warnings. Then came a possible derecho that ripped through the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains on Thursday (May 12, 2022). The National Weather Service was urging people not to drive. The Weather Channel reported Thursday evening that hurricane-force winds blew over large semi-trailer trucks on highways, and uprooted trees. There were reports of gusts between 70 and 107 mph in some areas. The incredible photos and footage of dust and high winds on this page were posted to Twitter from the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Wow! The Weather Channel said Thursday evening:

Storms tonight could meet the criteria for a derecho. Derechos are large clusters of thunderstorms that most commonly form in late spring and summer and leave wide, long areas of straightline wind damage.

And it’s not over yet. Read the 1-day forecast from the National Weather Service.

A haboob sweeping across Nebraska this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KefQ6eItiI — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) May 12, 2022

Thunderstorm wind kicking up a huge wall of dust out ahead of storms in Sioux Falls. #sdwx #duststorm #abc6wx ? Chandra Bisgard pic.twitter.com/anFbg4RCxa — Chris |?uball (@ChrisKuball) May 12, 2022

Dust storm a approaching… Madison County, NE pic.twitter.com/oCPp6TnKOn — Don (@FrankStiles11) May 12, 2022

Taken in southwestern Sioux Falls right before the wind started to really pick up. #KELONews #KELOWx pic.twitter.com/hRzd7MPViu — Marissa Lute (@marissalute) May 12, 2022

Big, dusty, destructive derecho hits Sioux Falls, SD. This was KELO's live coverage. pic.twitter.com/HmCjCWzzqE — Charlie ?????? (@Hoosier_Charlie) May 12, 2022

Bottom line: Dust and high winds battered the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains during the day on Thursday. The same conditions were expected to continue into Thursday night.