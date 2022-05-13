Dust and high winds rip Midwest and Great Plains
First, there were dust storm warnings. Then came a possible derecho that ripped through the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains on Thursday (May 12, 2022). The National Weather Service was urging people not to drive. The Weather Channel reported Thursday evening that hurricane-force winds blew over large semi-trailer trucks on highways, and uprooted trees. There were reports of gusts between 70 and 107 mph in some areas. The incredible photos and footage of dust and high winds on this page were posted to Twitter from the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Wow! The Weather Channel said Thursday evening:
Storms tonight could meet the criteria for a derecho. Derechos are large clusters of thunderstorms that most commonly form in late spring and summer and leave wide, long areas of straightline wind damage.
This Weather Channel story is being updated.
And it’s not over yet. Read the 1-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sioux Falls rn pic.twitter.com/D4FmiaYJ80
— jawn (@yawngregg) May 12, 2022
@Argus911 Great Shots pic.twitter.com/btbltL0aoQ
— Kevin Tupy (@zwireless) May 12, 2022
A haboob sweeping across Nebraska this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KefQ6eItiI
— CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) May 12, 2022
@SiouxlandNews pic.twitter.com/L60J7Mh7C4
— vincent affatati (@vincentaffatat2) May 12, 2022
Thunderstorm wind kicking up a huge wall of dust out ahead of storms in Sioux Falls. #sdwx #duststorm #abc6wx
? Chandra Bisgard pic.twitter.com/anFbg4RCxa
— Chris |?uball (@ChrisKuball) May 12, 2022
Dust storm in Sioux Falls right now @sdwx @NWSSiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/xYfCcwyLAX
— Jon McCabe (@jmccabefinearts) May 12, 2022
Dust storm a approaching… Madison County, NE pic.twitter.com/oCPp6TnKOn
— Don (@FrankStiles11) May 12, 2022
Welp… I’d say it’s just a bit windy! #DustStorm pic.twitter.com/i4brdx2qVD
— Tyler Urban ?? (@urbanfarmer00) May 12, 2022
Taken in southwestern Sioux Falls right before the wind started to really pick up. #KELONews #KELOWx pic.twitter.com/hRzd7MPViu
— Marissa Lute (@marissalute) May 12, 2022
Big, dusty, destructive derecho hits Sioux Falls, SD. This was KELO's live coverage. pic.twitter.com/HmCjCWzzqE
— Charlie ?????? (@Hoosier_Charlie) May 12, 2022
Bottom line: Dust and high winds battered the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains during the day on Thursday. The same conditions were expected to continue into Thursday night.