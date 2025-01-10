Dinosaur highway found in UK. Hundreds of footprints!

Dinosaur highway uncovered in the UK

Excavations at a quarry in the U.K. have revealed a stunning ‘dinosaur highway’ made up of hundreds of dinosaur footprints. The footprints date back some 166 million years to the Middle Jurassic period, and form a series of five enormous, clearly defined tracks. Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham excavated the footprints at Dewars Farm Quarry, Oxfordshire, in June 2024, and announced their findings on January 2, 2025.

They revealed that two different species made the paths: the long-necked, herbivorous Cetiosaurus, and the carnivorous Megalosaurus. And they called it the most significant discovery of dinosaur tracks in the U.K. for over 25 years.

The newly discovered tracks connect to a nearby site excavated in 1997, where more than 40 dinosaur tracks were discovered. And this new discovery, almost three decades later, shows that the area still has much more to offer.

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available! A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar. Get yours today!

Hundreds of dinosaur footprints unearthed

The newly discovered dinosaur highway is made up of five tracks, each stretching between 50 and 150 meters (164 and 492 feet). Scientists have attributed four of these tracks to a class of long-necked, herbivorous dinosaurs known as sauropods. The researchers said the specific sauropod was likely the Cetiosaurus, an 18-meter (60-foot) long cousin of the much-loved Diplodocus.

But the fifth track is different. A Megalosaurus – a fearsome 9-meter (30-foot) long carnivore that walked on two legs – appears to have created it. Megalosaurus was the first dinosaur ever named, in 1824. And palaeontologists first discovered it in Oxfordshire, not far from these tracks.

Did these dinosaurs interact?

It seems the Megalosaurus may have crossed paths with one of the Cetiosauruses … quite literally. An overlap between two of the tracks has led the researchers to question whether and how these individuals might have interacted. Duncan Murdock, one of the dig’s leaders, told EarthSky:

Unlike fossil bones, finds like these tell us about the behavior of extinct animals. The size, shape and position of the footprints can tell us how these dinosaurs moved, their size and speed. And where trackways cross, we get a glimpse of the potential interactions between different species like the carnivorous Megalosaurus and the giant herbivorous sauropods.

The Megalosaurus and Cetiosaurus roamed the Earth around 166 million years ago during the Middle Jurassic Period. At this time, the sea largely covered Oxfordshire, with patches of mudflats and shallow lagoons. And the footprints reflect this environment. Murdock explained:

The preservation is so detailed that we can see how the mud was deformed as the dinosaurs’ feet squelched in and out. Along with other fossils like burrows, shells and plants we can bring to life the muddy lagoon environment the dinosaurs walked through.

Discovering the dinosaur highway

Buried by mud, the footprints remained hidden for millions of years until a quarry worker happened upon them in 2023. Gary Johnson was stripping back clay in Dewars Farm Quarry when his vehicle hit a bump. And then another … and then another. He told BBC news that the same 3-meter (10-foot) gap separated each bump. And this was enough to make him realise he could be feeling the gait of a mighty prehistoric creature.

This thought came to Johnson because he knew a dinosaur discovery had already been made nearby almost 30 years ago. More than 40 dinosaur tracks were discovered at the adjacent Ardley Quarry in 1997, leading it to be recognised as a national Site of Special Scientific Interest. However, these tracks have since been reburied for protection.

Following Johnson’s initial discovery, a team of over 100 scientists, volunteers and students from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, Oxford University and the University of Birmingham descended on the Dewars Farm site in June 2024. And after a week-long excavation, they had revealed the 5 dinosaur tracks.

Recording the discovery

Much like the site excavated in 1997, the new site will eventually be reburied. So the researchers knew they needed to make as detailed records as possible. They captured 20,000 images of the footprints via drones and conventional cameras, allowing them to create 3D models of both the site and the footprints themselves. These efforts, they said, will allow scientists to continue studying the dinosaur highway long after it’s reburied.

Richard Butler, one of the project’s co-leaders, said:

There is much more that we can learn from this site, which is an important part of our national Earth heritage. Our 3D models will allow researchers to continue to study and make accessible this fascinating piece of our past for generations to come.

Bottom line: Researchers in the U.K. have unearthed hundreds of dinosaur footprints from 166 million years ago, revealing an enormous ‘dinosaur highway’.

Via University of Oxford

Read more: Dinosaur poop fossils give glimpse of ancient Earth

Read more: New dinosaur – a long-necked titanosaur – uncovered in Spain