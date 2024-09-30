Earth

Lifeform of the week: Axolotls, the key to eternal youth?

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
September 30, 2024

Have you ever heard of the axolotl? This friendly animal is fascinating, and it stays in a young form its whole life, like Peter Pan. Axolotls are amphibians that never grow beyond their tadpole shapes. Furthermore, axolotls can regenerate almost all parts of their bodies, not just their limbs. It makes them a popular subject for medical research.

Where do axolotls live?

There are 33 species of axolotls, which are distributed in North America from southwest Alaska and southern Canada to the highlands of Mexico. In Mexico, there are 17 species in the northeast and center of the country, 16 of which are endemic. Sadly, most wild Mexican axolotls are critically endangered.

Their habitats are shallow-water lakes or canals with lots of aquatic vegetation. They are sometimes confused with salamanders. In fact, the two have a lot in common. The main difference is that salamanders are born in water as tadpoles but then undergo a metamorphosis and leave the water to inhabit land. Axolotls, however, are completely aquatic.

This environment is where they feed on worms, larvae, insect eggs, mollusks, crustaceans and some small fish. Axolotls catch food by opening their mouths quickly, sucking their food in like a vacuum, and then using their small teeth to retain the food in their mouths.

Axolotls: Green creature with brown dots and feathery gills behind its head. Walking on thin legs with four fingers.
Axolotls are sometimes confused with salamanders. But salamanders are born in water as tadpoles and then undergo a metamorphosis to inhabit land. Axolotls, however, are completely aquatic. Image via Seánín Óg/ iNaturalist (CC BY-NC-ND).

Axolotls have a unique anatomy

The axolotl is a peculiar amphibian. When the egg hatches underwater, the axolotl maintains its tadpole-like dorsal fin for life. A female lays between 300 and 1,000 eggs per clutch. The eggs are transparent and take between 10 and 14 days to hatch.

Axolotls are born without limbs but later develop four legs. First, they grow the two front legs. A week later, they develop the two back ones. They have four toes on their front paws and five on their back paws.

Another curious fact is axolotls don’t have eyelids, which makes them sensitive to light. Therefore, they must remain in dark environments. Not surprisingly, axolotls are nocturnal animals.

The average size of an axolotl is 6 inches (15 cm) in length, although there are some that measure up to 12 inches (30 cm). In addition, females are wider than males and have a shorter fin/tail.

Wide, flat purple creature with a finned tail, 4 legs, and external gills with filaments behind its head.
Axolotls maintain their tadpole-like dorsal fins for life. They are born without limbs but later develop 4 legs. Also, they don’t have eyelids. Image via Raphael Brasileiro/ Pexels.

Various ways to breathe

Axolotls have three different ways to breathe: through gills, lungs and their skin.

Those “feathers” on both sides of the head are their external gills. This is the primary means by which they breathe. When water enters through the mouth, it escapes through the gills. Through this process, the axolotl brings oxygen to its blood.

What we call breathing is – in the axolotl – technically known as gas exchange, something that is also done through the skin and lungs.

The quality of the water they live in is extremely important. The life expectancy of axolotls in captivity ranges from 10 to 15 years, while in the wild they only live three to six years.

Fleshy pink creature that looks like it is smiling. It has 2 small, black eyes and stubby external gills.
Axolotls can breathe through gills, lungs and their skin. Image via Mattias Banguese/ Unsplash.

An axolotl’s regeneration superpower

Axolotls have the incredible ability to regenerate from their tails/fins to important organs such as the heart, brain, lungs or kidneys. In fact, if they lose any of their limbs, they grow back.

When they regenerate an organ, it doesn’t even leave a scar! The organs look fresh and new. For this reason, axolotls are part of large scientific studies worldwide.

Black creature on a sandy sea floor. It has 4 thin legs with long toes.
These fascinating creatures can regenerate their tails/fins, hearts, brains, lungs and kidneys. Image via Nathan Guzman/ Unsplash.

The axolotl is a colorful animal

Axolotls can have a great variety of colors, although they mainly have four shades. The pink axolotl is the most famous. This one has a happy and tender face, and funny little round black eyes.

The gold one is similar but with a slight golden tone.

The albino axolotl is rather whitish, and its eyes are red. Albinism – or lack of skin color – is caused by a recessive gene transmitted to offspring when both parents carry the gene.

And last but not least are those that camouflage themselves best among aquatic plants, the green-brown or black axolotls.

A pink and a black creature with feathery external gills. The gills are darker than the rest of the body.
These amphibians are colorful. They can be pink, golden, white or black/dark green/brown. Image via TK/ Unsplash.

The axolotl is in critical danger of extinction

Unfortunately, wild axolotls are critically endangered due to several factors. One is the contamination of the waters where they live, largely due to chemical pollution, plastic waste and other garbage dumped in the water.

Luis Zambrano, professor of zoology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, wrote:

All our aquatic animals suffer from poor water quality, but amphibians more so because they have to breathe with their skin.

Another important factor is axolotls are captured illegally and exploited for their medicinal uses (without a scientific basis), as food for humans and also sold as pets.

Another factor causing the decline of the axolotl population is the introduction of invasive species for human consumption. These species feed on axolotls, becoming their predators.

Currently, different environmental regulations protect axolotls. Plus, there are various research and conservation centers that work hard to change their situation.

However, the reintroduction into their natural habitat is not occurring yet because the threats are still high. According to experts, the natural environment must first be properly conditioned.

Pink creature with neck gills in an aquarium. It is reflected in the glass.
Axolotls are critically endangered due to pollution, illegal fishing, their use as food and for medicinal purposes, the introduction of invasive species and because they are sold as pets. Image via Guillaume de Germain/ Unsplash.

Axolotls in mythology

Axolotls have inhabited Mexico’s great lakes area since pre-Hispanic times, when the Aztecs lived. They are part of the culture and mythology of the Mexican people. In fact, their name comes from Nahuatl. Atl means water and xolotl means monster. Put together, it means water monster.

These small animals are protagonists of Mexican mythology, since the axolotl is related to the Aztec god Xolotl, who disguised himself as this animal to avoid being sacrificed.

Axolotls: A couple of fishy white aquatic creatures with feathery external gills, hidden among rocks and plants.
Axolotls have been part of the culture and mythology of the Mexican people since the days of the Aztecs. Image via Guillaume de Germain/ Unsplash.

Bottom line: This spectacular amphibian keeps its body forever young. It never loses its tadpole tail and can regenerate not only its limbs or fin/tail, but also its organs!

The adorable leaf sheep sea slug: Lifeform of the week.

Incredible sea rays: Lifeform of the week

Posted 
September 30, 2024
 in 
Earth

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. Cristina speaks for the animals with her weekly ‘lifeform’ videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Accompany Cristina in this trip to know everything about live on Earth, from the smallest creature to the biggest one, found on land, air or water. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
The shoebill stork is our fierce lifeform of the week
September 16, 2024
Dragonflies are all-terrain insects: Lifeform of the week
September 9, 2024
Meerkats are our adorable and sociable lifeform of the week
September 2, 2024
The passion flower is our flamboyant lifeform of the week
August 26, 2024