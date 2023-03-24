EarthToday's Image

Aurora photos from Thursday’s geomagnetic storm

Kelly Kizer Whitt
March 24, 2023
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Forister, a weather writer for EarthSky, took this amazing photo from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia on March 23, 2023. Peter wrote: “Photo from the auroral substorm overlooking the Shenandoah Valley near Luray, Virginia. Shot from around 11 p.m.” Thank you, Peter! See more great aurora photos below.

Aurora photos from the geomagnetic storm

On Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, EarthSky warned of a geomagnetic storm in our daily Sun Activity post. And storm it did! People reported seeing the aurora as far south as Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and Virginia. Enjoy some of our favorite aurora photos from the fantastic storm.

Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it to EarthSky Community Photos.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kelly Morris captured this image on March 23, 2023. Kelly wrote: “From the frozen shores of Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Townsend, Montana. The clouds were open just enough to get a few good photos early in the evening before they totally covered the sky. I was pretty excited about my first ever aurora borealis photo shoot!” Thank you, Kelly!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James McCue captured this image of the aurora from Jemez Springs, New Mexico, on March 23, 2023. James wrote: “A friend gave me a heads up that the geomagnetic storm was going on, so I grabbed my camera and set up for a time lapse. I was pleasantly surprised at how vibrant the aurora was so far south. This is my first time viewing the aurora.” Congrats, and thank you, James!

More aurora pics

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Elmarie van Rooyen in Smoky Lake, Alberta, Canada, captured this image on March 24, 2023. Elmarie wrote: “Had a wonderful treat early this morning. So active!” Thank you, Elmarie!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | I even tried my own hand at photographing the aurora on March 23, 2023. With just an iPhone and despite neighborhood light pollution, I managed to capture a shot of the wavering aurora, some of the best I’ve seen in southern Wisconsin.

Bottom line: A geomagnetic storm produced aurora visible from even southern states on March 23, 2023. See some of EarthSky’s best aurora photos here.

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

