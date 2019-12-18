Sun in zodiac constellations, 2020

You might know that the real sun in the real sky does not appear in front of a constellation of the zodiac within the same range of dates you’ll see listed in astrological horoscopes. That’s because astrology and astronomy are different systems. Astrologers typically indicate the sun’s position with signs while astronomers use constellations. We were asked for:
… a list of the constellations that fall on the ecliptic with the exact degrees.
And we’ve located this information in Guy Ottewell’s Astronomical Calendar 2020. Below, you’ll find the dates for the sun’s entry into each zodiacal constellation during the year 2020, plus the sun’s ecliptic longitude – its position east of the March equinox point on the ecliptic – for each given date.
We are using the boundaries for the zodiacal constellations established by the International Astronomical Union in the 1930s.
Date of sun’s entry into each zodiacal constellation (and corresponding ecliptic longitude):
Dec 18, 2019: Sun enters constellation Sagittarius (266.61 degrees)
Jan 20, 2020: Sun enters constellation Capricornus (299.73 degrees)
Feb 17, 2020: Sun enters constellation Aquarius (327.90 degrees)
Mar 11, 2020: Sun enters constellation Pisces (351.59 degrees)
Apr 18, 2020: Sun enters constellation Aries (29.10 degrees)
May 13, 2020: Sun enters constellation Taurus (53.48 degrees)
Jun 21, 2020: Sun enters constellation Gemini (90.44 degrees)
Jul 20, 2020: Sun enters constellation Cancer (118.27 degrees)
Aug 10, 2020: Sun enters constellation Leo (138.20 degrees)
Sep 16, 2020: Sun enters constellation Virgo (174.17 degrees)
Oct 30, 2020: Sun enters constellation Libra (217.82 degrees)
Nov 23, 2020: Sun enters constellation Scorpius (241.15 degrees)
Nov 30, 2020: Sun enters constellation Ophiuchus (248.05 degrees)
Dec 18, 2020: Sun enters constellation Sagittarius (266.62 degrees)
Source: Timetable of astronomical events by Guy Ottewell
Visit Heavens-Above to know which constellation of the zodiac presently backdrops the sun.
Bottom line: Sun-entry dates to zodiac constellations in 2020, using boundaries for constellations set by the International Astronomical Union in the 1930s.
Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.