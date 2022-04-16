Did you see the fireball last night over Germany?

Last night, April 15, 2022, skywatchers reported a brilliant fireball seen and photographed across west-central Europe at 23:27 CEST (21:27 UTC). So far, there have been 32 reports sent to the International Meteor Organization (IMO) of this event. The event page for this fireball is here. If you witnessed this fireball, the IMO invites you to fill out a fireball report as soon as possible.

At the website, you will find a map showing the locations of each witness across west-central Europe. You can adjust the map to display each witness or a heat map. You might also add or remove observing directions in the witness display. If you use the heat map option, you will notice a short trajectory of this fireball near the town of Saarbrücken, Germany. This trajectory is computer generated using the data provided by each witness. There are also several more impressive photographs taken by the AllSky7 Fireball Network available on the event page.

Preliminary analysis indicates that this was a random fireball and not associated with any known meteor shower. Due to the lack of sound associated with this fireball, it is believed that this object completely disintegrated while still high in the atmosphere and that no meteorites survived all the way to the ground.

Bottom line: A fireball lit up the skies over Germany last night. If you witnessed this fireball the IMO invites you to fill out a fireball report as soon as possible.