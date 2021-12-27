Best of 2022: Night sky scenes not to miss

Best of 2022: Night sky

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! We’re guaranteed to sell out – get one while you can.

Bottom line: Best of 2022: Night sky scenes chosen for you by the editors of EarthSky that you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars now!

Also see the indispensable Observer’s Handbook, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada

Planet observing is easy: Top tips here

EarthSky’s monthly planet guide