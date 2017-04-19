Big Dipper to Polaris and Little Dipper

Like knowing when to look up? EarthSky needs your help to keep going. Please donate!

So you say you can find the Big Dipper, but not the Little Dipper? This post is for you. Here’s the view northward on April evenings. At present the Big Dipper is high in the north during the evening hours. Notice the two outer stars in the bowl of the Big Dipper. These two stars – called Duhbe and Merak – always point to Polaris, the North Star. Find Polaris, and you can find the Little Dipper.

Polaris is special because it always stays in the same spot in the northern sky. It’s the star around which the entire northern sky appears to turn. That’s because Polaris is located more or less above the northern axis of the Earth, and the wheeling of the stars across the dome of night is really due to Earth’s turning, after all.

Polaris is also fun to locate for another reason. It’s part of a famous – though elusive – star pattern, known as the Little Dipper.

So here it is! The Little Dipper! The North Star, Polaris, marks the end of its handle.

Bottom line: The Big Dipper is usually pretty easy to find, but the Little Dipper is less easy. That’s partly because it’s fainter, and partly because its shape is not nearly as dipper-like as its larger counterpart. This post tells you how to use the Big Dipper to find Polaris and the Little Dipper.

