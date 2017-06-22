A Dragon, and a former pole star

Tonight, if you have a dark sky, you’ll be able to pick the constellation Draco the Dragon winding around the North Star, Polaris.

First find the Big Dipper high in the north on June evenings. The two outer stars in the Dipper’s bowl point to Polaris, the North Star, which marks the end of the Little Dipper’s handle.

The Little Dipper is relatively faint. If you can find both Dippers, then your sky is probably pretty dark. And you’ll need a dark sky to see Draco. You’ll have to let your eyes and imagination drift a bit to see the entire winding shape of the Dragon in the northern heavens.

But if you can find both Dippers, you’ll fairly easily pick out another noteworthy star in Draco. This star is Thuban, which I always find by remembering it’s between the Big and Little Dippers. Thuban is famous for having served as a pole star around 3000 B.C. This date coincides with the beginning of the building of the pyramids in Egypt. It’s said that the descending passage of the Great Pyramid of Khufu at Gizeh was built to point directly at Thuban. So our ancestors knew and celebrated this star.

The stars Eltanin and Rastaban lie in the head of Draco. They represent the Dragon’s Eyes.

Bottom line: You’ll have to let your eyes and imagination drift a bit to see the entire winding shape of Draco the Dragon in the northern sky.

How to find the Big Dipper

