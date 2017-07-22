menu
See Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown

By in Tonight | July 22, 2017

Tonight, look for the constellation Corona Borealis, also known as the Northern Crown. You’ll need a dark sky to see it, but, if you have one, the constellation is easy to pick out because it makes the shape of the letter C.

To see this famous C-shaped assemblage of stars from the Northern Hemisphere, during the evening hours in July, you’ll be looking high overhead. From the Southern Hemisphere, the constellation is low in the northern sky. Corona Borealis constellation is distinctive. It looks like a half-circle, in the middle of which is a white jewel of a star called Alphecca or Gemma.

R and T Corona Borealis are famous variable stars in this constellation. Image via skyandtelescope.com.

The Crown is located more or less along a line between two bright stars: Arcturus in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman and Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp.

Arcturus has already passed its highest point in the evening at this time of year and is slowly descending to the west. Vega is still high in the east on July evenings. With dark skies you will notice the orange color of Arcturus, and Vega’s bright blue-white tinge.

Corona Borealis can be found between these two stars, though closer to Vega. Remember, a dark sky is best for seeing the faint semi-circle of stars composing this constellation.

The constellation Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown, is noticeable in a dark sky. It has a distinctive C shape.

Look for Corona Borealis between the stars Vega and Arcturus.

By the way, the meaning of the Latin star name Gemma should be obvious. This star is the gem of the Northern Crown.

But the star is also called Alphecca, from an Arabic phrase meaning the bright one of the dish.

Gemma, aka Alphecca, is an eclipsing binary system. It consists of a smaller sunlike star that passes in front of a brighter star every 17.4 days, as seen from our earthly vantage point.

Artist's concept of an eclipsing binary star system, via Jay Devvy.

Bottom line: On these July evenings, look for Corona Borealis’ graceful semi-circle of stars, in between two bright stars: Arcturus and Vega.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

