See Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown

Tonight, look for the constellation Corona Borealis, also known as the Northern Crown. You’ll need a dark sky to see it, but, if you have one, the constellation is easy to pick out because it makes the shape of the letter C.

To see this famous C-shaped assemblage of stars from the Northern Hemisphere, during the evening hours in July, you’ll be looking high overhead. From the Southern Hemisphere, the constellation is low in the northern sky. Corona Borealis constellation is distinctive. It looks like a half-circle, in the middle of which is a white jewel of a star called Alphecca or Gemma.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order yours today.

The Crown is located more or less along a line between two bright stars: Arcturus in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman and Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp.

Arcturus has already passed its highest point in the evening at this time of year and is slowly descending to the west. Vega is still high in the east on July evenings. With dark skies you will notice the orange color of Arcturus, and Vega’s bright blue-white tinge.

Corona Borealis can be found between these two stars, though closer to Vega. Remember, a dark sky is best for seeing the faint semi-circle of stars composing this constellation.

By the way, the meaning of the Latin star name Gemma should be obvious. This star is the gem of the Northern Crown.

But the star is also called Alphecca, from an Arabic phrase meaning the bright one of the dish.

Gemma, aka Alphecca, is an eclipsing binary system. It consists of a smaller sunlike star that passes in front of a brighter star every 17.4 days, as seen from our earthly vantage point.

Bottom line: On these July evenings, look for Corona Borealis’ graceful semi-circle of stars, in between two bright stars: Arcturus and Vega.