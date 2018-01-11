Winter light

Jörgen Andersson captured Earth’s shadow and the Belt of Venus over the Bothnian Sea in Sweden in early January 2018.

Right now, this area, at about 62 degrees north latitude, gets only around five-and-a-half hours of daylight.

Want to see Earth’s shadow? Try watching in both the evening and morning sky. Earth’s shadow is a deep blue-grey, darker than the twilight sky. The pink band above the shadow – in the east after sunset, or west before dawn – is called the Belt of Venus.