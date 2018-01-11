Winter light

Jörgen Andersson captured Earth’s shadow and the Belt of Venus over the Bothnian Sea in Sweden in early January 2018.
Right now, this area, at about 62 degrees north latitude, gets only around five-and-a-half hours of daylight.
Want to see Earth’s shadow? Try watching in both the evening and morning sky. Earth’s shadow is a deep blue-grey, darker than the twilight sky. The pink band above the shadow – in the east after sunset, or west before dawn – is called the Belt of Venus.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.