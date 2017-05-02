Tulip field in Holland

Kerry Greenfield captured this image on April 28, 2017 in Keukenhof, Holland. She wrote:

I am from the UK and visited Keukenhof Garden and surrounding tulip fields in Holland last week. This image was taken at one of the tulip fields. The garden and tulip fields are really, really stunning. I loved this particular field because it was so big and the colours so vibrant. One of the features I really liked about the fields was the striking lines between the columns of tulips. In this particular line some of the more unruly tulips have fallen into it!