Tulip field in Holland

Kerry Greenfield captured this image on April 28, 2017 in Keukenhof, Holland. She wrote:
I am from the UK and visited Keukenhof Garden and surrounding tulip fields in Holland last week. This image was taken at one of the tulip fields. The garden and tulip fields are really, really stunning. I loved this particular field because it was so big and the colours so vibrant. One of the features I really liked about the fields was the striking lines between the columns of tulips. In this particular line some of the more unruly tulips have fallen into it!
Thank you, Kerry!
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.