Sun pillar at Frankfort Lighthouse

By in Today's Image | January 10, 2018

You might see a sun pillar – or light pillar – extending upward (or downward) from a bright light source. They’re caused by ice crystals drifting in Earth’s air.

Jerry James Photography caught this sun pillar on the last weekend of 2017, at Frankfort Lighthouse in Frankfort, Michigan.

Read more: What is a sun pillar or light pillar?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

