Red sprite over Oklahoma

By in Today's Image | October 11, 2017

Photographer Paul Smith said he thinks this may be the 1st documented capture of a red sprite over Oklahoma. They’re large-scale electrical discharges – high above thunderstorm clouds – flickering in the night.

Red sprite over Oklahoma, caught by Paul Smith on October 6. Visit Dramatic sky photography by Paul Smith on Facebook.

Paul Smith wrote on October 7, 2017:

This is my personal favorite (EVER) picture, from last night at 11:40 p.m. as a squall line was grinding up around Canton Lake, Oklahoma.

This red sprite was captured from Western and Prairie Grove road, just up north of Waterloo in Edmond. The storm was about 85 linear miles away, so just imagine the size of this structure above it …

To me, red sprites are just so awesome in their magnificent color, structure and science.

Bottom line: Red sprites – large-scale electrical discharges – over Oklahoma on October 6, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

