See it! Last night’s young moon, Venus, Mercury

The young moon has returned to the evening sky and is sweeping past two planets in the west after sunset. The planets are the sky’s brightest, Venus, and the most elusive, Mercury. Watch for them in the west on Monday and Tuesday evenings, too! Thanks to all in the EarthSky community who contributed photos. We got dozens of beauties and wish we had the means to post them all.

By the way, I’ve placed these photos on this page – more or less – in descending order, time-wise, starting with those in the westernmost U.S. and moving backwards, toward the east. You can notice the change in the moon’s position with respect to the planets. That motion, of course, is due to the moon’s actual motion in orbit around Earth.

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the young moon and planets Venus and Mercury on March 18, 2018.