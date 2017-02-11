See it! Last night’s penumbral eclipse

February 10, 2017 full moon rising over northeast Oklahoma., with a tinge of Earth’s penumbral shadow visible. Photo by Mike O’Neal. Thanks, Mike.
Eddie Popovits in Branson, Missouri caught it through treetops, around the time of maximum eclipse. Thanks, Eddie.
April Singer Photography in New Mexico said she nearly threw out this photo, until she noticed the black specks in front of the eclipsed moon were Sandhill cranes! Thank you, April.
Frank Bailey in Bridgewater, Nebraska said he caught the eclipse through snowflakes and broken clouds. The temperature outside was 12 degrees F. (-11 C). Thanks for braving the cold, Frank!
Rob Pettengill in Austin, Texas wrote: “The penumbral lunar eclipse was well underway when the moon rose in Austin on Friday. The first image caches it coming up through the trees. The second image is just before mid-eclipse, and the third after the eclipse was over. The subtle effects of haze and the penumbral eclipse are clear when compared to the last image of the Snow Moon high overhead.”
Dave Chapman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada also had high, thin clouds, but managed to capture the penumbral eclipse near its maximum. In all of the photos on this page, the Earth’s shadow is that dark shading on the left side of the moon.
John Ashley wrote: “The Whipple Observatory’s 6.5-meter telescope on the top of Mount Hopkins, in southern Arizona, eclipses February’s full moonrise Friday evening as the Earth’s shadow (a subtle penumbral eclipse) fades from the upper left portion. Photographed at 2.5 minute intervals and assembled in Photoshop.”
The February 10, 2017 penumbral lunar eclipse as it sets (notice the different angle from the photo above), as captured by Prabhakaran A. in Tanwas, Haryana, India.
Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan wrote: “A surreal snow moon rose over New York City. Loved the color of the rising moon during the blue hour. Rightly called snow moon as this visual treat manifested just few hours after the snow storm Niko.”
BG Boyd Photo caught the eclipse ascending behind mountains seen from Tucson, Arizona. For the Americas, the moon was rising as the eclipse was happening.
Jan Ricco caught the eclipse from Crooked Lake in Delton, Michigan. Thank you, Jan.
Full moon rising in eclipse, with an airplane crossing it, behind the Great Beds Lighthouse in the Raritan Bay, New Jersey. Photo by John Entwistle Photography.
American observers saw the eclipse as the moon was rising in the east. But those farther east on Earth saw it while the moon was higher in the sky. This photo is from João Pedro Bessa in Praia da Barra, Portugal. Thank you, João.
Karen Tarlow in Austin, Texas captured this image of the February 10, 2017 penumbral eclipse. Thank you, Karen.
Susan Gies Jensen in eastern Washington state wrote: “Tonight’s full Snow Moon passing through Earth’s penumbral shadow 37 minutes past the greatest eclipse in eastern Washington. 5:21 PM PST.”
As seen by Patti Weeks, in Greenville, North Carolina, Earth’s penumbral shadow was faintly visible at 7:18 p.m EST. Thanks, Patti!
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the February 10-11, 2017 penumbral lunar eclipse. Thanks to all who submitted!