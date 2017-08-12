menu
See it! 2017’s Perseid meteor shower

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | August 12, 2017

Despite a bright moon, the brightest Perseids are putting on a good show. See photos from the EarthSky community here.

Rachel Sykes in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada wrote that she merged 2 images into 1, to create this image. She said: “This was my first time photographing meteors and I wasn’t sure what I would end up with. When I got home to check my images, I found two meteors! I was extremely happy with the second one since I managed to capture a colorful fire tail!”

Perseid meteor on the morning of August 12, 2017 from Hrvoje Crnjak in Šibenik, Croatia. Notice the variations in brightness and color throughout, and the little “pop” of brightness toward the bottom. A brightness “pop” like that comes from a clump of vaporizing debris. Thank you, Hrvoje!

Russ Adams caught this meteor on the morning of August 12, 2017. See the “pop” at the end of the meteor? And see Orion rising? Thanks, Russ.

Russ Adams also caught these 2 meteors, traveling on parallel paths, on the morning of August 11, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

