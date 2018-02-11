Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado wrote on February 11, 2018:
We got a couple inches of snow, and my wife and I went out this morning to move snow. I let her start without me when I saw the moon and Saturn. It was -7 degrees Farenheit [editor’s note: about -22 degrees Celsius]. My fingers got cold but I got the picture.
Oh… we did clear our sidewalk, as well as the sidewalks of two of our neighbors.
Thank you for submitting your photo to EarthSky, Dennis!
Of course, Dennis wasn’t the only person who spotted the moon and Saturn Sunday morning. People around the world would have seen them. A couple of more Sunday-morning-moon-and-Saturn images, below:
Bottom line: Photos of the waning crescent moon and planet Saturn, Sunday morning, February 11, 2018.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.