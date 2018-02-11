Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado wrote on February 11, 2018:

We got a couple inches of snow, and my wife and I went out this morning to move snow. I let her start without me when I saw the moon and Saturn. It was -7 degrees Farenheit [editor’s note: about -22 degrees Celsius]. My fingers got cold but I got the picture. Oh… we did clear our sidewalk, as well as the sidewalks of two of our neighbors.

Thank you for submitting your photo to EarthSky, Dennis!

Of course, Dennis wasn’t the only person who spotted the moon and Saturn Sunday morning. People around the world would have seen them. A couple of more Sunday-morning-moon-and-Saturn images, below:

Bottom line: Photos of the waning crescent moon and planet Saturn, Sunday morning, February 11, 2018.