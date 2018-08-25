menu
Hurricane Lane viewed from space

By in Today's Image | August 25, 2018

Hurricane Lane from the International Space Station on August 22. Lane has now weakened to a tropical storm, but Hawaii has already seen 40+ inches (over a meter) of rain.

An Internaitonal Space Station Expedition 56 crew member captured Hurricane Lane from nearly 250 miles (400 km) above the Central Pacific Ocean on August 22, 2018. Photo via NASA Flickr.

Read more: Lane weakens to tropical storm

Read more: NASA Looks at Heavy Rainmaker in Hurricane Lane

Flickr Gallery of Hurricane Lane Satellite Imagery

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

