A day at the beach

By in Today's Image | July 6, 2017

A July 4 day at the beach – with rainbow clouds, aka iridescent clouds – overhead.

Photo taken July 4, 2017 by Joan Helle-Fasolo at Ship Bottom, New Jersey.

Read more: What causes rainbow colors in clouds?

