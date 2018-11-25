I saw a cloud with rainbow colors. What causes it?

Sky watchers often report seeing rainbow colors in clouds. There are various kinds of halos and colored arcs and even true rainbows you might see associated with clouds, but – if the rainbow-like colors are randomly distributed, and if the sun is nearby – what you’re seeing is likely an iridescent cloud.

These sorts of clouds are caused by especially tiny ice crystals or water droplets in the air. Larger ice crystals produce lunar or solar halos, but tiny ice crystals or water droplets cause light to be diffracted – spread out – creating this rainbow-like effect in the clouds.

The images on this page are mostly via the EarthSky community. Our thanks to all who contributed!

By the way, it’s easy to confuse circumhorizon arcs with iridescent clouds. Here’s how to tell the difference.

Read more about iridescent clouds on Les Cowley’s great website Atmospheric Optics

Bottom line: You might on occasion see a rainbow-like cloud. They’re fairly rare, but people do spot them, and we sometimes receive photos of them. They’re caused by the presence of very tiny ice crystals or water droplets in the air, which cause light to be diffracted (spread out).

The 2019 lunar calendars are here! Order yours before they’re gone. Makes a great gift.