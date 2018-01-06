menu
Sea smoke sunrise at Nubble Lighthouse

By in Today's Image | January 6, 2018

Sea smoke forms when very cold air moves over warmer water. Jatinkumar Thakkar braved the cold to capture this photo at Nubble Lighthouse in Maine on New Year’s Day.

View larger. | Jatinkumar Thakkar wrote: “What a beautiful start of 1st day of new year 2018! It was freezing -8F temperature. I decided to visit one of my favorite spot, Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine, to capture sea smoke during sunrise.”

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

