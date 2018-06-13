menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

273,277 subscribers and counting ...

Northern lights and north star. STEVE?

By in Today's Image | June 13, 2018

Steve Bellavia caught this unusual aurora last night, pointing directly to the North Star. Could it be the newly identified Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, aka STEVE?

Steve Bellavia wrote on June 13, 2018:

I was at the dark sky site, Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania, last night and got to see a very unusual northern lights display! It was a spike, pointing directly at Polaris, the North Star.

Could it be a sighting the recently studied phenomenon called a Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement – also known as STEVE – which is the nickname originally given to this light by aurora watchers? The Atlantic described the phenomenon this way:

This new feature differs from the long-studied “classical” aurora in several ways. It can be seen from much closer to the equator than its more famous twin, and it emanates from a spot twice as high in the sky. It was also first described and studied not by cultivated researchers – like those who coined the moniker aurora borealis – but by devoted amateurs. They were among the first to photograph the ethereal streak of purple light, and they were the first to give it a name.

Read more from NASA: The Aurora Named STEVE

By the way, Steve Bellavia – no relation to the sky STEVE- also sent a short timelapse, which is below:

Bottom line: A June 2018 photo of northern lights pointing to the north star, possibly STEVE.

Source: New science in plain sight: Citizen scientists lead to the discovery of optical structure in the upper atmosphere

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Earliest sunrises before summer solstice

15 hours ago

Venus, Castor, Pollux on June 9 to 11

5 days ago

Tonight

Earliest sunrises before summer solstice

Today's Image

Northern lights and north star. STEVE?

Northern lights and north star. STEVE?

We're Social all the time