New Year greeting from Canis Major

Our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong – who writes a blog on sky optics – is also an astrophotographer. He posted this photo at EarthSky Facebook and wrote:
Greeting from Canis Major…
2018 is Chinese year of dog.
Thank you, Matthew!
Bottom line: A photo of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog, and its brightest star – the brightest star in the sky – Sirius, aka the Dog Star.
