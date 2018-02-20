menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

266,129 subscribers and counting ...

New Year greeting from Canis Major

By in Today's Image | February 20, 2018

Sirius, the sky’s brightest star, is sometimes called the Dog Star because it’s in the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog. In this Chinese Year of the Dog … a photo from Hong Kong.

Photo by Matthew Chin.

Our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong – who writes a blog on sky optics – is also an astrophotographer. He posted this photo at EarthSky Facebook and wrote:

Greeting from Canis Major…

2018 is Chinese year of dog.

Thank you, Matthew!

Read more: Chinese New Year on February 15-16

Bottom line: A photo of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog, and its brightest star – the brightest star in the sky – Sirius, aka the Dog Star.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon and Uranus February 19 and 20

1 day ago

Arc to Arcturus, the springtime star

4 days ago

Tonight

Moon and Uranus February 19 and 20

Today's Image

New Year greeting from Canis Major

New Year greeting from Canis Major

We're Social all the time