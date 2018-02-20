New Year greeting from Canis Major

Our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong – who writes a blog on sky optics – is also an astrophotographer. He posted this photo at EarthSky Facebook and wrote:

Greeting from Canis Major… 2018 is Chinese year of dog.

Thank you, Matthew!

Read more: Chinese New Year on February 15-16

Bottom line: A photo of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog, and its brightest star – the brightest star in the sky – Sirius, aka the Dog Star.