It’s not the moon. It’s Venus

Venus is the brightest planet in Earth’s sky, and it’s now a blazing light in the west after sunset. It orbits the sun one step inward from Earth. And that’s why, when we gaze at Venus through a telescope, we sometimes see the planet show phases, like a tiny, featureless moon. Venus reaches its greatest elongation or greatest apparent distance from the sun on January 12, 2017. At such times, it appears as a tiny half moon through a telescope, approximately as Tom Wildoner – of the blog LeisurelyScientist.com – caught it on January 1. Tom wrote at that time:

Here is a view of the planet Venus … now at 57% full. It will be progressively getting narrower over the next few weeks. Tech Specs: Meade LX90 12” Telescope, ZWO ASI290MC camera at prime focus, best 1000 frames of 5000 frames sampled. Taken from Weatherly, Pennsylvania. Software included SharpCap 2.9, Registax, and Adobe Lightroom.

Read more about this image.

Thank you, Tom!