menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

237,434 subscribers and counting ...

It’s not the moon. It’s Venus

By in Today's Image | January 12, 2017

Venus appears as a blazing star to the eye alone. But if you looked at it through a telescope now, you’d find it showing a phase and appearing approximately half illuminated.

Venus on January 1, 2017 via Tom Wildoner.

Venus is the brightest planet in Earth’s sky, and it’s now a blazing light in the west after sunset. It orbits the sun one step inward from Earth. And that’s why, when we gaze at Venus through a telescope, we sometimes see the planet show phases, like a tiny, featureless moon. Venus reaches its greatest elongation or greatest apparent distance from the sun on January 12, 2017. At such times, it appears as a tiny half moon through a telescope, approximately as Tom Wildoner – of the blog LeisurelyScientist.com – caught it on January 1. Tom wrote at that time:

Here is a view of the planet Venus … now at 57% full. It will be progressively getting narrower over the next few weeks.

Tech Specs: Meade LX90 12” Telescope, ZWO ASI290MC camera at prime focus, best 1000 frames of 5000 frames sampled. Taken from Weatherly, Pennsylvania. Software included SharpCap 2.9, Registax, and Adobe Lightroom.

Read more about this image.

Thank you, Tom!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

When does full moon happen for you?

12 hours ago

Moon near former pole star on January 9

3 days ago

Tonight

When does full moon happen for you?


Today's Image

Alaska’s Bogoslof volcano, from space

Alaska’s Bogoslof volcano, from space

We're Social all the time