Hole-punch clouds over southern California

Southern California residents were treated to the sight of strange-looking hole-punch clouds on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Apparently, conditions were right for the holes – which are made by jets – to form. Many caught sight of them and shared their photos with EarthSky Facebook and on Twitter. Hole-punch clouds, also called fallstreak holes, are made via a collaboration between humans and nature. Conditions have to be right within an altocumulus or cirrocumulus cloud layer, in order for the clouds to form.

Then, literally, a jet has to punch through the cloud layer!

COOL CLOUD! Hole punch cloud seen yesterday afternoon from Los Angeles, California. Photo credit: Todd Waskow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8DfnIA18HB — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) January 22, 2017

By the way, after a prolonged drought, California is finally getting some rain. No wonder residents were surprised for the sight of the hole-punch clouds, even though they aren’t particularly rare. However, the clouds that make them – although not really rainclouds – can come before a rain. Those who live in California haven’t had much chance in the past few years to see the hole-punch cloud phenomenon.

Los Angeles has received 8.38" of rain so far in 2017. This is more than the city saw in the years 2013 and 2015: https://t.co/1qlhibQ3ys pic.twitter.com/IUaGMfmfMz — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) January 24, 2017

Bottom line: Southern California residents captured many images of hole-punch clouds on Saturday, January 21, 2017. These clouds are made by jets.

