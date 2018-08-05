See it! Crepuscular rays

Crepuscular means like twilight or dim. That’s a clue that this effect is often seen around sunrise or sunset, when the sky is somewhat dark. Crepuscular rays may appear to fan across the sky, but the rays are really parallel to each other. They appear to diverge, much as a road that looks narrow in the distance appears wide beneath your feet. Airborne dust, droplets of water and the air molecules themselves are what make the sunrays visible. Next time you see them, remember to turn around. You might be in luck and see fainter and less noticeable anticrepuscular rays.

All of these photos were contributed by EarthSky friends. Thanks for sharing your awesome photos with us!

Bottom line: Photos of crepuscular rays, or sunrays.

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!