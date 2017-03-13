Cloud shadow on nearby clouds

Helio C. Vital caught these photos from Saquarema, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He wrote:

These photos show the shadow cast by the anvil of a distant cumulonimbus (positioned in front of the very low sun) onto a surrounding (apparently ring-shaped) cloud a few minutes before sunset. The cloud-shaped shadow gradually covered part of the bright ring (photos 1, above, and 2, below), eventually disrupting it (photos 3 and 4, below).

Also noticed in the images are crepuscular rays and much larger cloud shadows produced on a cloud formation in the foreground.

A Canon PowerShot SX60 HS camera was used for the shots, taken at 21:07-21:11 UTC.