Cloud shadow on nearby clouds

By in Today's Image | March 13, 2017

Like all objects illuminated by sunlight, clouds cast a shadow.

Photo 1, taken March 7 by Helio C. Vital.

Helio C. Vital caught these photos from Saquarema, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He wrote:

These photos show the shadow cast by the anvil of a distant cumulonimbus (positioned in front of the very low sun) onto a surrounding (apparently ring-shaped) cloud a few minutes before sunset. The cloud-shaped shadow gradually covered part of the bright ring (photos 1, above, and 2, below), eventually disrupting it (photos 3 and 4, below).

Also noticed in the images are crepuscular rays and much larger cloud shadows produced on a cloud formation in the foreground.

A Canon PowerShot SX60 HS camera was used for the shots, taken at 21:07-21:11 UTC.

Thank you, Helio!

Photo 2, by Helio C. Vital.

Photo 3, by Helio C. Vital.

Photo 4, by Helio C. Vital.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

