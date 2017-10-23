What is an astronomical unit?

Astronomers like to list the distances to objects within our solar system (planets, dwarf planets, asteroids, comets, spacecraft, etc.) in terms of an astronomical unit. How far is that? Follow the links below to learn more about this basic distance unit in our solar system.

Definition of astronomical unit.

Mean distance from sun to each planet, in AU.

Mean distance from sun to some dwarf planets, in AU.

Mean distance to Kuiper Belt, farthest spacecraft, Oort Cloud, in AU.

Amount of distance in a light-year, in AU

Definition of astronomical unit. For general reference, we can say that one astronomical unit (AU) represents the mean distance between the Earth and our sun. An AU is approximately 93 million miles (150 million km). It’s approximately 8 light-minutes.

More exactly, one astronomical unit (AU) = 92,955,807 miles (149,597,871 km).

Earth’s orbit around the sun isn’t a perfect circle. So Earth’s distance from the sun changes throughout the year. Astronomers give the Earth’s changing distance throughout the year relative to the astronomical unit, too. For instance, when the Earth is at perihelion – its nearest point to the sun for the year, in January – it’s about 0.983 AU from the sun. When our planet swings out to aphelion – its farthest point, in July – we’re about 1.017 AU away from the sun.

Mean distance (semi-major axis) from sun to each planet, in AU.

Mercury: 0.387 AU

Venus: 0.723 AU

Earth: 1.000 AU

Mars: 1.524 AU

Jupiter: 5.203 AU

Saturn: 9.582 AU

Uranus: 19.201 AU

Neptune: 30.047 AU

Source: Planetary Fact Sheet

If you want to find out the distances of the solar system planets from the Earth and sun right now, click here or here.

Mean distance from sun to some dwarf planets, in AU.

Ceres: 2.767 AU

Pluto: 39.53 AU

Eris: 67.958 AU

Sedna: 518.57 AU

Mean distance to Kuiper Belt, farthest spacecraft, Oort Cloud, in AU.

Kuiper Belt: 30 to 55 AU

Farthest spacecraft: Voyager 1: 137.053 AU (as of October 2016)

Oort Cloud: 5,000 to 100,000 AU

Amount of distance in a light-year, in AU

One light-year = 63,240 AU

Bottom line: Astronomers like to list the distances to objects within our solar system (planets, dwarf planets, asteroids, comets, spacecraft, etc.) in terms of the astronomical unit, or AU. One astronomical unit is the approximate mean distance between the Earth and sun. It’s about 93 million miles (150 million km), or 8 light-minutes.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!