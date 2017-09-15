More Cassini legacy: Titan’s bonkers atmosphere

The 20-year-old Cassini mission to Saturn is ending today (September 15, 2017) with a fiery plunge by the craft into Saturn’s dense atmosphere. Click here to learn more about Cassini, and for links to witnessing its end online. Or click here for a statement from NASA about Cassini’s legacy. Or – if you want to learn more about Cassini science – check out this episode of the video series Speaking of Chemistry. In it, Matt Davenport teams up JoAnna Wendel to give you the low-down on the strange chemistry in the atmosphere of Titan, Saturn’s large moon. The group’s YouTube page says:
When the Cassini space probe launched 20 years ago, planetary scientists knew that Saturn’s moon Titan showcased some complex atmospheric chemistry. But now that Cassini has had a closer look at the moon, researchers are shocked just by just how gnarly that chemistry is.
Bottom line: Watch this video to learn about Saturn’s large moon Titan, which might resemble that of an early Earth.
