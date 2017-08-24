menu
Space station transits sun during eclipse

By in Human World | Space | August 24, 2017

There was only one spot on Earth where you could catch the International Space Station crossing the sun’s face during the August 21 solar eclipse. These guys saw it, and created this video.

During the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse, the International Space Station (ISS) passed three times through the penumbral shadow of the moon on Earth. Astronauts aboard ISS captured images of the moon’s shadow on Earth, as did other earthly spacecraft. During the eclipse, people using the right equipment – and located in the right place – could catch the fleeting pass of ISS across the sun’s face. That pass was seen from a very thin ground track from California through Canada. Meanwhile, there was only one place where you could witness both a transit of the ISS across the partially eclipsed sun and the total solar eclipse later in the morning; it was at the intersection of this transit path with the moon’s shadow path in Wyoming. The video above – from Destin Sandlin at the educational video series Smarter Every Day, and from professional photographer Trevor Mahmann, who earns his living in part via his Patreon page – shows that ISS transit.

It’s an amazing video and a tribute to our modern information world. It’s only now – through information sharing and combined knowledge – that such things as ISS transits across the sun’s face during eclipses have become possible!

Great job, guys, and awesome video!

Transit of the International Space Station across the partial eclipsed sun, August 21, 2017. Image via Trevor Mahmann. Find him on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Bottom line: Video showing a transit of the International Space Station across the face of the sun during the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse.

Visit the educational video series Smarter Every Day

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

