Top 7 EarthSky images of 2017

Funnel cloud from Rio: Photos showing a funnel cloud seen around sunset, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. No tornado, storm or even rain was reported. More.

Stacked moons: A stack of moon images from the morning of February 24, taken at 1 minute intervals as the moon rose from the horizon, by Ken Christison. More.

Artificial space clouds over U.S. East: NASA launched a sounding rocket on June 29 that formed colorful clouds in space, visible from New York to North Carolina. More.

Giant iceberg on the move: The calving of this iceberg in July reduced the size of Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf by 12 percent. More.

Red sprite over Oklahoma: Photographer Paul Smith said he thinks this may be the 1st documented capture of a red sprite over Oklahoma. They’re large-scale electrical discharges – high above thunderstorm clouds – flickering in the night. More.

Land of Terror: This looks like an abstract painting, but it’s a satellite image of the Tanezrouft Basin, a part of the Sahara Desert in central Algeria known as the Land of Terror. More.

California in flames: According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the 2017 California wildfire season is the worst on record. More.

… And we’ve had so many more great today’s images in 2017. You can see all of them here.

Bottom line: Favorite EarthSky images of 2017.