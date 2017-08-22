When’s the next U.S. total solar eclipse?

Photos of the August 21, 2017 eclipse here

Check out the map above. It shows all the total solar eclipses occurring in North America from 2001-2050, and it comes to us via eclipse master Fred Espenak. You can see that – after the August 21, 2017 eclipse – the next total eclipse for North America will come on April 8, 2024.

That makes it seem as if eclipses are rare, when, in fact, they’re not. They happen about every 18 months as seen from somewhere in the world. However, for any given spot on Earth’s surface, total solar eclipse don’t happen very often.

In addition to total eclipses, there are other sorts of eclipses. Partial and annular, or ring, solar eclipses also take place, as do eclipses of the moon. Some of them almost certainly will be visible from your location in the next few years.

Bottom line: After the August 21, 2017 eclipse, the next total solar eclipse visible from North America will be April 8, 2024.