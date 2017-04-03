What is Lunar X?

Lunar X is a famous optical feature on the moon, visible through telescopes. When the terminator – or line between light and dark on the moon – is located in just the right place, it appears as the letter X on the moon’s surface. A sign of an alien visitation? No. Lunar X is a great example of how lighting and topography can combine on a planet or moon to produce a pattern that seems familiar to the human eye.

In reality, the illusion of Lunar X is created by sunlight falling on the rims/ridges between the craters La Caille, Blanchinus, and Purbach.

In the case of Lunar X, the pattern repeats at each cycle of the moon, but only for a short time. The X is observable for about 4 hours around the first quarter moon phase.

