See it! Full Hunter’s Moon

Helio C. Vital was at Saquarema Beach, Brazil – near Rio de Janeiro – when he caught the rising moon in the midst of anti-crespuscular rays on November 3, 2017. By the way, although the entire Earth sees a full moon within a single 24-hour period, the Hunter’s Moon is a Northern Hemisphere phenomenon at this time of year. The Southern Hemisphere has its Hunter’s Moon in April or May.
Stephanie Whitman wrote, “Hunter’s Moon 2017 as seen with my 20mm telescope lens from Dunlap, Illinois.”
C.B. Devgun in New Delhi, India wrote on November 4: “Tonight’s full moon with Pleiades? No! While shooting the moon, a few hanging LEDs came in between … and made this beautiful Bokeh effect!”
Full Hunter’s Moon from Sandys Parish, Bermuda – November 3, 2017 – via Dominique Williams.
Geri Abbott Glavis captured the moon rising in Burlington, North Carolina.
Mike Cohea – whose video is above – was in Newport, Rhode Island on November 3, when the full moon rose just as a cruise ship was passing … Nice timing, Mike!
A kiss under the November 3, 2017 full moon, via our friend Lunar 101 Moon Book. He was at Port Credit, a neighbourhood in the city of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada … at the mouth of the Credit River on the northern shore of Lake Ontario.
April Singer Photography captured this photo on November 3 and wrote: “One in a series of shots as the Hunter’s Moon rose over the Sangre de Cristo mountains. It started as a glow behind that patch of clouds and then rose until it was out of the clouds. Beautiful moonrise. Northern New Mexico, USA.
John Entwistle Photography wrote on November 4: “Predawn colors as the full Beaver Moon set behind the Twin Lights Lighthouse early this morning, Jersey Shore, New Jersey.”
Bottom line: Photos of the November 2017 full Hunter’s Moon.
