menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

238,388 subscribers and counting ...

Best photos from this weekend

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | January 22, 2017

The EarthSky community on Facebook outdid itself posting photos over the weekend of January 20-22, 2017. Thanks, everybody!

Sunspots visible through the clouds above Long Island, New York – January 21, 2017 – from Unique Images by Martin Losco.

Winter Milky Way – a view of outer arms of our galaxy – by Ondrej Kralik Astrophotography in Slovakia.

The waning moon, with earthshine, over Meaux, France – January 21, 2017 – by Patrick Casaert of La Lune The Moon.

Rosanne Harter Haaland wrote on January 20, 2017: “Captured this halo today after watching it form in Kingsport, Tennessee.”

Star trails over Hong Kong by Matthew Chin, January 22, 2017.

“Beautiful Vénus tonight [and Mars] in my Normandy sky,” wrote Mohamed Laaifat Photographies on January 21, 2017.

Contrails at sunset – January 21, 2017 – from Juri Voit in Estonia.

Ruslan Merzlyakov of RMS Photography in Aarhus, Denmark calls this photo Lost at Night. He wrote: “Notice red color in the sky – this is airglow, an optical phenomenon, caused by chemical reactions … our atmosphere lights itself!”

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon, Antares, Saturn January 23-25

8 hours ago

Visualize the sun's path through Milky Way

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon, Antares, Saturn January 23-25


Today's Image

Best photos from this weekend

Best photos from this weekend

We're Social all the time