Tonight

Use Big Dipper to locate Hunting Dogs

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
March 3, 2022
Star chart showing Big Dipper and other stars.
Look for the Big Dipper pattern in the northeast on March evenings. The Hunting Dogs – aka Canes Venatici – nestle in the crook of the Dipper’s handle. Typically, most people see the Hunting Dogs as just 2 stars: Chara and Cor Caroli.

Big Dipper as a guide to the Hunting Dogs

Tonight, or any March evening, look for the Big Dipper in the northeast sky. This asterism, or star pattern – one of the most noticeable from Northern Hemisphere locations – is part of the constellation Ursa Major, the Great Bear. And, if you can find the Big Dipper, you can also find two Hunting Dogs seen by the ancient stargazers to be nipping at the Bear’s heels. In like manner, the Hunting Dogs are a separate constellation: tiny Canes Venatici.

Indeed, you’ll need a dark sky to see these two little stars snuggled in the arc of the Big Dipper. Originally, they were called by the names Chara and Asterion.

The 2022 lunar calendars are still available. Order yours before they’re gone!

Old colored etching of constellations with a hunter in Greek garb and two dogs.
Canes Venatici, aka the Hunting Dogs. Image via Wikipedia.

Cor Coroli, Heart of Charles

However, the eastern star is now called Cor Caroli, or Heart of Charles. The Polish astronomer Johannes Hevelius devised this constellation in 1690. He named it for his patron, specifically.

Additionally, the most famous object in this region of the sky is M51, the Whirlpool Galaxy. It is beautiful, indeed, when seen through telescopes and appears dramatic in photographs.

Note, however, that this galaxy is difficult or impossible to glimpse with binoculars.

Galaxy with yellow-white center, two spiral arms dotted with pink areas. Bright yellow patch at end of one arm.
The large galaxy at the bottom is the beautiful Whirlpool galaxy, aka M51 or NGC 5194. It’s a large spiral galaxy located in the direction of the constellation Canes Venatici. Adjacent to it, the smaller galaxy at top is a companion. Image via NASA/ ESA/ S. Beckwith (STScI)/ Hubble Heritage Team/ AURA.
Many bright stars, thick at center of round cluster, becoming less dense with distance from center.
Messier 3, aka M3. Image via Adam Block/ Mount Lemmon SkyCenter.

Globular cluster M3

But, there’s also another faint object at the extreme edge of Canes Venatici that your binoculars should pick up. This object is Messier 3, or M3, a globular star cluster located some 48,000 light-years away.

Given that it is so far away, binoculars see M3 as a dim blur of light, best seen with averted vision.

In a dark sky, M3 is relatively easy to find. Notice, for instance, that on the chart below that it lies almost midway between the bright star Arcturus and Cor Caroli:

Chart with stars in black on white.
Star chart of Canes Venatici showing location of M3. Image via Wikipedia.

Use the Big Dipper to find Arcturus

But, if you’re not sure which star is Arcturus … remember to follow the arc of the Big Dipper’s handle in order to locate this star, as shown on the chart below:

Sky chart of Big Dipper with arrow pointing to star Arcturus.
You can always find the bright orange star Arcturus by following the arc in the handle of the Big Dipper.

Bottom line: Find out how to use the Big Dipper to find the constellation Canes Venatici, also known as the Hunting Dogs, which contains the stars Chara and Asterion.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order today from the EarthSky store

Donate: Your support means the world to us

Posted 
March 3, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Is a rocket going to strike the moon tomorrow?
March 3, 2022
Andromeda and Milky Way galaxies are merging
March 2, 2022
March 2 is Pioneer 10’s 50th anniversary
March 2, 2022
Wildfire risk will rise, UN report says
February 23, 2022