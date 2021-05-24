Tonight

Watch for the legendary green flash

Deborah Byrd
Deborah Byrd
and
May 24, 2021
Jim Grant captured this green flash image off the coast of Ocean Beach, California. He called it a mock mirage green flash. Thanks, Jim.

It’s not hard to see a green flash with the eye alone, when sky conditions are right, and when you’re looking toward a very clear and very distant horizon. That’s why those who live near an ocean tend to report green flashes most often. A sea horizon is the best place to see them. Most people see green flashes just at sunset, at the last moment before the sun disappears below the horizon. Be careful and don’t look too soon. If you do, the light of the sunset will dazzle (or damage) your eyes, and you’ll miss your green flash chance for that day.

But if you wait – looking away until just the thinnest rim of the sun appears above the horizon – that day’s green flash could be yours.

Of course, the green flash can be seen before sunrise, too, although it’s harder at that time of day to know precisely when to look.

Top half of orange sun with green smudges on its upper rim.
Mock mirage and green flash seen from San Francisco in 2006. Image via Brocken Inaglory/ Wikimedia Commons.

Here’s a green flash video

The video below, posted to EarthSky by Vladek in 2016, is an excellent example of the experience of seeing a green flash. Notice that you don’t see the green color until the body of the sun has almost entirely disappeared. Just as that happens, the green flash appears. You see it shortly before the uppermost rim of the sun descends below the horizon.

There are many types of green flash

Some describe a streak or ray of the color green … like a green flame shooting up from the sunrise or sunset horizon.

The most common green flash, though – the one most people describe – is a flash of the color green seen when the sun is nearly entirely below the horizon.

Again … you need a distant horizon to see any of these phenomena, and you need a distinct edge to the horizon. That’s why these green flashes, streaks, and rays are most often seen over the ocean. But you can see them over land, too, if your horizon is far enough away.

Pollution or haze on the horizon will hide this instantaneous flash of the color green.

Sailboat in solhouette in front of a setting sun. The sun has a top layer of green.
Jim Grant on Facebook captured this image of a green flash on September 3, 2020 from San Diego, California. Thank you, Jim!

Some great green flash resources

If you’re interested in green flashes, Andrew Young’s green flash page is great. He also has a page of links to pictures of green flashes taken by people from around the globe.

And, of course, Les Cowley at the great website Atmospheric Optics devotes many pages to the green flash phenomenon. Notice the menu bar at the left side of the page; it’ll let you explore many different types of green flashes.

Lighthouse silhouetted against yellow partial sun topped with bright green.
Green flash atop sun pyramid via astrophotographer Colin Legg in Australia.

Bottom line: The green flash is legendary, and some people have told us they thought it was a myth, like a unicorn or a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. But green flashes are very real. You need a distant and exceedingly clear horizon to see them at the last moment before the sun disappears below the horizon at sunset.

Can you see a green flash? More tips, plus more pictures

Posted 
May 24, 2021
 in 
Tonight

Deborah Byrd

