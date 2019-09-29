menu
Watch for a young moon after sunset

Posted by in Tonight | September 29, 2019
Young moon and Jupiter in evening sky.

Note: The caption on the above sky chart should read: Southwest, 45 Minutes After SUNSET

For a number of intrepid sky watchers, the hunt for the young moon counts as great sport. Seeking out a young moon that might – or might not – fleetingly show itself as a pale, skinny crescent in the western evening twilight demands fortitude and patience. That’ll be the situation on September 29, 2019, when the chance of seeing the extremely young moon will vary around the globe. On that evening, the moon sits low in the western sky after sunset, very near the place where the sun goes down. Binoculars may come in handy.

Following that – on September 30 and into the first couple of evenings of October – the young moon will be easier to see. It’ll be higher up in the west after sunset, edging closer each evening to the bright red star Antares – Heart of the Scorpion in the constellation Scorpius – and the even-brighter planet Jupiter.

Let’s focus on that first evening again: September 29. It’s quite difficult to catch a young moon that’s less than one day (24 hours) old, and for the world’s Eastern Hemisphere, the moon will be less than one day old as the sun sets on September 29.

Line of sunset aligns with the prime meridian one day after new moon.

Quite by coincidence, the line of sunset pretty much aligns with Earth’s prime meridian one day after new moon (2019 September 29 at 18:26 UTC). By the time that the line of sunset reaches Central Time Zone in North America, the moon will be about 30 hours old. Map via EarthView.

The further west you live on the Earth’s globe, the better your chances of spotting the young moon after sunset on September 29. That’s because the moon is somewhat older when the sun sets at more westerly longitudes.

Click here to find out the moon’s setting time in your sky, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box.

Now let’s look at the Southern Hemisphere view:

Seeing the young moon near the planets Venus and Mercury in the Southern Hemisphere

It’ll be easier to view the planets Mercury and Venus, plus the star Spica, from the Southern Hemisphere, because of the steep tilt of the ecliptic. Contrast with the feature sky chart at top for mid-northern latitudes,

The farther south you live, the better your chances of catching the young moon on any of these evenings. That’s because the ecliptic – the approximate monthly path of the moon in front of the constellations of the zodiac – hits the sunset horizon at a steep angle in the Southern Hemisphere yet a a shallow angle in the Northern Hemisphere.

On the other hand, this particular young moon swings a maximum 5 degrees (10 moon-diameters) north of the ecliptic (5 degrees in ecliptic latitude). That erases some part of the Northern Hemisphere’s disadvantage. This time around, the Northern Hemisphere finds itself in a better position than it usually does for spotting an early autumn young moon.

Click here to find out the present ecliptic latitude of the moon.

Click here to know the moon’s place upon the zodiac.

As you can see from the chart directly above, there are also two planets in the west after sunset now. We don’t show them on our Northern Hemisphere chart because they’re so tough to see – as yet – from this hemisphere. But Southern Hemisphere viewers should be able to spot both Venus and Mercury – exceedingly low in the sky, very shortly after sunset – in late September and early October. Both will remain in the evening sky throughout October (and Venus long after that). This is Mercury’s best evening apparition for 2019 for Southern Hemisphere viewers. Check out the glorious shot of the pair taken September 27 from Zimbabwe, by Peter Lowenstein:

Three images after sunset, as the sky is darkening, of Mercury and Venus.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | The bright planets Mercury and Venus also sit low in the west after sunset. They’re tough to spot, especially from the Northern Hemisphere. Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe captured this series of images on September 27, 2019. In the top image, Mercury is above, Venus below. The bottom 2 images just show Venus, setting behind a mountain rim. Both planets very quickly follow the sun below the western horizon. Venus is lower in the sky and much brighter than Mercury. Thank you, Peter! Read more about this image.

Bottom line: Wherever you may live, the young moon is hard to catch on September 29, 2019, but easier on September 30, and on October 1 and 2.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.