Watch for a young moon after sunset

Note: The caption on the above sky chart should read: Southwest, 45 Minutes After SUNSET

For a number of intrepid sky watchers, the hunt for the young moon counts as great sport. Seeking out a young moon that might – or might not – fleetingly show itself as a pale, skinny crescent in the western evening twilight demands fortitude and patience. That’ll be the situation on September 29, 2019, when the chance of seeing the extremely young moon will vary around the globe. On that evening, the moon sits low in the western sky after sunset, very near the place where the sun goes down. Binoculars may come in handy.

Following that – on September 30 and into the first couple of evenings of October – the young moon will be easier to see. It’ll be higher up in the west after sunset, edging closer each evening to the bright red star Antares – Heart of the Scorpion in the constellation Scorpius – and the even-brighter planet Jupiter.

Let’s focus on that first evening again: September 29. It’s quite difficult to catch a young moon that’s less than one day (24 hours) old, and for the world’s Eastern Hemisphere, the moon will be less than one day old as the sun sets on September 29.

The further west you live on the Earth’s globe, the better your chances of spotting the young moon after sunset on September 29. That’s because the moon is somewhat older when the sun sets at more westerly longitudes.

Click here to find out the moon’s setting time in your sky, remembering to check the moonrise and moonset box.

Now let’s look at the Southern Hemisphere view:

The farther south you live, the better your chances of catching the young moon on any of these evenings. That’s because the ecliptic – the approximate monthly path of the moon in front of the constellations of the zodiac – hits the sunset horizon at a steep angle in the Southern Hemisphere yet a a shallow angle in the Northern Hemisphere.

On the other hand, this particular young moon swings a maximum 5 degrees (10 moon-diameters) north of the ecliptic (5 degrees in ecliptic latitude). That erases some part of the Northern Hemisphere’s disadvantage. This time around, the Northern Hemisphere finds itself in a better position than it usually does for spotting an early autumn young moon.

Click here to find out the present ecliptic latitude of the moon.

Click here to know the moon’s place upon the zodiac.

As you can see from the chart directly above, there are also two planets in the west after sunset now. We don’t show them on our Northern Hemisphere chart because they’re so tough to see – as yet – from this hemisphere. But Southern Hemisphere viewers should be able to spot both Venus and Mercury – exceedingly low in the sky, very shortly after sunset – in late September and early October. Both will remain in the evening sky throughout October (and Venus long after that). This is Mercury’s best evening apparition for 2019 for Southern Hemisphere viewers. Check out the glorious shot of the pair taken September 27 from Zimbabwe, by Peter Lowenstein:

Bottom line: Wherever you may live, the young moon is hard to catch on September 29, 2019, but easier on September 30, and on October 1 and 2.